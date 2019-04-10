1-833-MMI-FIND, a New Provincial Helpline Providing Support to Indigenous Families When Loved Ones Go Missing

Fredericton — The New Brunswick Aboriginal Peoples Council (NBAPC), in partnership with Gignoo Transition House, are proudly announcing the establishment of a provincial helpline for the families and communities of missing Aboriginal people in New Brunswick. This initiative is part of the community driven project Looking Out For Each Other: Assisting Aboriginal families and communities when an Aboriginal woman goes missing, led by NBAPC.

The helpline will serve as a support, information and referral service system to help families navigate the various resources that may be required when a loved one goes missing or has been missing.

“The National Inquiry made all of Canada aware of the systemic racism that exists in policy and services throughout Canada,” says Interim President & Chief, Amanda LeBlanc. “We have been highlighting the discrimination for nearly 50 years and with the crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women that is now being brought to the forefront – we noticed very early on that the East Coast was being left out of the conversation, which is where Looking Out For Each Other originated.”

One of the gaps identified early on was the lack of culturally appropriate resources for families when a loved one goes missing or is at risk of going missing. The helpline was created out of necessity after listening to the stories of those who participated in sharing circles. Questions like when to call the police, how and when to get legal support, if they need help dealing with media, access to cultural healing etc. could be assisted with through the helpline.

The Looking Out For Each Other project is driven by a team of community partners, including Gignoo Transition House.

“We bring 25 years of experience in providing support to Indigenous women in this project. Indigenous women have always been leaders in our communities, and this project is a good example” says Barb Martin, President. “This was a perfect fit for us to host this helpline, to be able to further support our families and continue to build positive relationships.”

Gignoo Transition House, a 24/7 safe house for Indigenous women and their children, will be housing the helpline. The staff have been trained to provide sustainable province-wide resource support for families in need when their loved ones go missing.

The number for the helpline is 1-833-MMI-FIND, which stands for Missing and Murdered Indigenous- Families in Need of Direction. This 24/7 helpline is the first of its kind in the Maritimes and is now live.

-30-

For media inquiries, contact Yara Smadi, Communication Officer.

Tel: 506 458 8422, E-mail: communication@nbapc.org

*************

The New Brunswick Aboriginal Peoples Council (NBAPC) is the voice for Status and Non-Status

Aboriginal Peoples who reside off-reserve in the Province of New Brunswick, providing a

political voice for our members, services and programs.

*************

Gignoo Transition House is a 24/7 safe house for Indigenous women and their children who are

experiencing domestic violence; physical, sexual, emotional, mental, spiritual and financial.