12 Retech Outlines Corporate Mission to Integrate Online Shopping and Social Networking with Traditional Retail Shopping Partners

12 Retech Corporation ("12 Retech" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: DVGGD), an innovative retail technology company, is pleased to provide this discussion regarding its proprietary integrated retail platform technologies, operations, and global business opportunities.

Over the past 36 months, 12 Retech has successfully designed, developed, and launched its new “12” retail platform which fully-integrates all aspects of the traditional retail experience with online shopping, entertainment and social networking.

The “12” shopping experience offers both retailers and customers an exciting, time-saving and efficient way to enjoy and to become fully immersed within the retail environment. The “12” integrated retail platform incorporates several proprietary technologies including custom hardware (“iMirror”/ADScreen, “iKiosk”), ecommerce software, and apps for smartphones and tablets (both iOS and Android) to create a truly unique shopping and entertainment experience for consumers.

Angelo Ponzetta, CEO of 12 Retech, commented, “We believe that ’12’ will set a new powerful disruptive trend in retailing; changing the way both shopping and advertising are done. With our complete integration of four fundamental retail and entertainment components — traditional shopping; online and mobile shopping; social networking; and advertising, ’12’ will bring consumers and businesses together like never before, in real-time wherever and whenever they choose to shop. We look forward to expanding our installation base into new territories with new retail partners around the world.”

The Company is actively working with several established retailers in Asia, Europe, and North America to launch potential new pilot installations of the “12” retail shopping platform. The Company anticipates completing one or more new retail partnerships within the next 4-8 weeks.

About 12 Retech Corporation

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, 12 Hong Kong Limited, 12 Retech is the developer of the patented “12” next-gen retail shopping technology which seamlessly combines cutting edge digital tech and social networking with a real-life, for fun and unique shopping experience.

Established in 2010, 12 fully integrates in-store, online, and mobile shopping experiences with its patented smart 12Mirrors, 12Mobile app, and 12Kiosks, while an interactive advertising screen provides special offers from shops, restaurants, and service providers. 12 simultaneously meets the needs of shop owners and customers, making in-store shopping fun and entertaining. 12 Retech currently has operations in Hong Kong.

