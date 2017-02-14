18th International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED) Announces Program, Focus on Security, IoT and Cyber-Physical systems
SANTA CLARA, CA–(Marketwired – February 14, 2017) – The 18th International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED), the premier electronic design quality conference, announced its 2017 program consisting of talks by experts that cover multiple topics related to electronic design, semiconductor technology with focus on security, IoT and cyber-physical systems.
ISQED convenes Tuesday, March 14 through Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. The event includes free admission to keynote presentations. To register, please visit www.isqed.org.
Conference Highlights
ISQED features 22 technical sessions with near one hundred papers, as well as keynotes, invited speeches, and embedded tutorials, all with a focus on the latest innovations and developments in electronic design and manufacturing.
Keynote Speaker
Driverless Vehicles: Looking Ahead
Prof. Raj Rajkumar — George Westinghouse Professor, Carnegie Mellon University
Automotive, IoT Driving New Semiconductor IP and Compliance Requirements
Navraj Nandra — Senior Director of Interface IP, Synopsys
Panel Discussion
Industry Panel on Hardware and System Security
Moderator: Prof. Gang Qu — University of Maryland
Embedded Tutorials
Design Automation for Cyber-Physical Systems: Challenges and Opportunities
Dr. Qi Zhu -- University of California, Riverside
Accelerate DFT Verification to Reduce Test Costs, Close Coverage Gaps and Shorten Time to Market and Entitlement
Robert Serphillips – Mentor Graphics
Cyber-Physical Systems in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
Dr. Huafeng Yu – Boeing Research & Technology
Computational Methods in Understanding Cancer Biology
Dr. Subarna Sinha -- Stanford University
Co-Located Events
