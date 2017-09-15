19 Crimes Named 2017 Market Watch Wine Brand of The Year

NAPA, CA–(Marketwired – September 15, 2017) – 19 Crimes, one of the fastest growing brands within the Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) portfolio, has been named ‘Wine Brand of the Year’ by leading US wine industry title Market Watch, demonstrating the outstanding success of this innovation since it was introduced to the US market in 2012.

Growing to one million cases in annual volume over the last 12 months, 19 Crimes is a unique wine proposition that celebrates the rebellious spirit of men and women exiled from 18th and 19th century Britain to Australia, having committed one of the 19 Crimes meriting punishment via transportation*. The award follows on from the brand being named Market Watch ‘Leaders Choice Best New Wine Product of the Year’ in 2015.

Through best-in-class marketing and execution at the point of purchase, the brand has experienced, outstanding growth, particularly in the US, Canada, Australia, UK, Asia and Latin Americas markets.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this award — this is great recognition of what can be achieved through the combination of a quality wine offering and powerful, non-traditional marketing,” said TWE Chief Marketing Officer, Americas, Michelle Terry.

“19 Crimes defies convention — this is a wine brand that tells a rich and authentic story, and has proven to have strong appeal to millennial consumers — it is without doubt one of our most successful innovations.”

Recently the brand leveraged new media technology through the use of an Augmented Reality mobile app that brings on-pack labels for the Hard Chard, Red Blend and the Banished varietals to life as infamous rogues tell their story from the label, offering consumers a new way to engage with the brand. Consumers simply download the 19 Crimes app to their mobile device and scan the label.

With wine sourced from Australia, the 19 Crimes core portfolio consists of the signature varietal, Red Blend and is accompanied by fast growing core varietals in Cabernet Sauvignon. Additions to the portfolio launched within the last 12 months, include Shiraz, The Banished Dark Red, Hard Chard, The Uprising and The Warden. All bottles host the unique stories of the nineteen crimes that turned criminals into colonists of Australia, along with mug shots of the associated criminal convicted of these crimes.

* Upon conviction, British rogues guilty of a least one of the 19 crimes were sentenced to live in Australia, rather than death. This punishment by “transportation” began in 1783 and many of the lawless died at sea. For the rough-hewn prisoners who made it to shore, a new world awaited. As pioneers in a frontier penal colony, they forged a new country and new lives, brick by brick. This wine celebrates the rules they broke and the culture they built.

