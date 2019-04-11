20,000 Power Workers Needed By 2022

CBJ — A new report by Electricity Human Resources Canada reveals that the country’s electricity providers will need another 20,000 workers within the next three years to keep up with demand.

The dire need for employees means a necessity to reach out to the younger demographic to make them aware of the opportunities. The demand for new workers is complicated by the fact many of the jobs require substantial training.

Most of the new workers will be needed to replace the aging workforce, but the industry is also expanding as demand for power grows thanks to battery-powered electronics, electric cars and digital systems.

“It’s extremely critical,” said Michelle Branigan, the CEO of Electricity Human Resources Canada.

As of now there are more than 100,000 people employed within the industry from coast to coast to coast.

@CanBizJournal