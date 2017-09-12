2017 BC Aboriginal Business Awardees Announced

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 12, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Awardees of the ninth annual BC Aboriginal Business Awards were announced today by the BC Achievement Foundation, the program’s presenting organization. The Awardees will be celebrated at a gala dinner ceremony on October 26, 2017 at the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver where over 600 people will gather to honour excellence in Indigenous business in British Columbia.

“The BC Aboriginal Business Awards program shines a spotlight on the important and expanding role of Indigenous business in the province,” said Scott McIntyre, Foundation Chair. “The 2017 Awardees exemplify the best of vision, enterprise, resourcefulness and commitment while reflecting the diversity of Indigenous businesses contributing to the provincial economy.”

The BC Aboriginal Business Awards were launched in 2008 to honour and celebrate business excellence. A total of 19 Indigenous businesses, entrepreneurs, partnership entities and community-owned enterprises will be recognized at this year’s gala dinner.

Members of the 2017 jury panel include Brenda Baptiste, Glen Ohs and Laara Yaghujaanas.

In addition, Chief Gibby Jacob of the Squamish Nation has been selected as the recipient of the 2017 BC Aboriginal Business Award for Individual Achievement in recognition of his efforts towards economic development and business in the Province. The award is selected by the British Columbia Achievement Foundation’s Board of Directors.

The BC Aboriginal Business Awards are presented by the BC Achievement Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, and generously supported by New Relationship Trust, TD, Teck, BC Hydro, CN, Encana, Enbridge, MNP llp and Vancity.

The BC Achievement Foundation is an independent foundation established and endowed in 2003 by the Province of British Columbia to celebrate community service, arts, humanities and enterprise.

2017 BC Aboriginal Business Awardees

Business of the Year – one-to-two person enterprise:

Sayta Organics, Port Moody

Outstanding Business Achievement: Life Compass Counselling & Consulting | Equine Edge, Toms Lake

Outstanding Business Achievement: All About U Arts Ltd., Skidegate

Outstanding Business Achievement: Life Compass Counselling & Consulting | Equine Edge, Toms Lake Outstanding Business Achievement: All About U Arts Ltd., Skidegate Business of the Year – three-to-10 person enterprise:

Sierra Helicopters Ltd., Pitt Meadows

Outstanding Business Achievement: Veridis Plumbing & Heating Ltd., Mill Bay

Outstanding Business Achievement: Beyond the Bell Out of School Care, Kamloops

Outstanding Business Achievement: Veridis Plumbing & Heating Ltd., Mill Bay Outstanding Business Achievement: Beyond the Bell Out of School Care, Kamloops Business of the Year – 10 or more person enterprise:

Prime Quality Construction Inc., Coldstream

Outstanding Business Achievement: Bar S Ventures, Merritt

Outstanding Business Achievement: Gordon Peters Logging Ltd., Vanderhoof

Outstanding Business Achievement: Bar S Ventures, Merritt Outstanding Business Achievement: Gordon Peters Logging Ltd., Vanderhoof Community-Owned Business of the Year – one entity:

Thuy’she’num Property Management, Ladysmith

Outstanding Business Achievement: Best Western Tin Wis Resort

Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations, Tofino

Outstanding Business Achievement: Homalco Forestry Limited Partnership, Campbell River

Outstanding Business Achievement: Best Western Tin Wis Resort Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations, Tofino Outstanding Business Achievement: Homalco Forestry Limited Partnership, Campbell River Community-Owned Business of the Year – two or more entities:

Gitxsan Development Corporation, Hazleton

Outstanding Business Achievement: Huu-ay-aht Group of Businesses, Port Alberni

Outstanding Business Achievement: Huu-ay-aht Group of Businesses, Port Alberni Aboriginal – Industry Business Partnership of the Year:

Black Diamond Cygnus, Moberly Lake

Aboriginal – Aboriginal Business Partnership of the Year:

Twin Sisters Native Plants Nursery, Moberly Lake

Young Entrepreneur of the Year:

Peterson Stone Works, North Vancouver

Outstanding Business Achievement: Chastity Davis Consulting, West Vancouver

Outstanding Business Achievement: Salish Eye Productions, Chemainus

Detailed information about the awards and a list of past winners is posted on the Foundation’s website at www.bcachievement.com/aboriginalbusiness.

Contact:

Cathryn Wilson, Executive Director

BC Achievement Foundation

cathrynwilson@bcachievement.com | 604.261.9777

Elevate Excellence, Share Success and Inspire Change