2017 Is the Year of Making Canadian Companies and Their People Healthier

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – April 24, 2017) – Canada’s innovative corporate wellness provider, Heidary Health, has partnered with Excellence Canada to achieve “healthier workforces” by improving the quality of physical and mental health in organizations across Canada.

Heidary Health offers employers private and secure programs that reduce benefit plan costs and absenteeism. These programs can also help attract and retain great talent while increasing overall productivity.

Excellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit corporation committed to advancing organizational excellence for more than 25 years, helping thousands of organizations develop cultures of continuous quality improvement and become best-in-class role models by adopting its Excellence, Innovation and Wellness® Standard and its Healthy Workplace® Standard.

“It’s a perfect fit,” says Heidary Health CEO Dr. Walter Heidary. “Our wellness program is innovative and offers benefits not only to the employees, but contributes to overall company success, focusing on wellness by addressing important health issues such as stress, lifestyle risks, and mental illness. We are proud to be associated with an outstanding organization like Excellence Canada.”

“Excellence Canada is pleased to welcome Heidary Health as the Champion of Excellence for Healthy Workplace,” says Allan Ebedes, President and CEO of Excellence Canada. “Their scientific approach to measuring and analyzing organizational wellness fits well with meeting several requirements of our Standards. At the same time, it enables bottom-line improvement in employee health, quality of life, and preventable loss.”

Heidary Health stands out from other corporate wellness providers by going beyond traditional programs. The Heidary Health methodology includes blood screening for a myriad of issues, from hypertension to food intolerances and even to markers for cancer.

“Today’s employees are facing increased stress levels which in turn affects their productivity,” says Dr. Heidary. “We take all relevant factors into account and create an advanced, forward-looking wellness solution that is a win-win for employees and the company.”

About Excellence Canada

Excellence Canada is a national authority on organizational quality, and the author of the Excellence, Innovation and Wellness® Standard, the Healthy Workplace® Standard, and the Mental Health at Work® Framework. Excellence Canada provides independent verification and certification of excellence to organizations of all sizes and in all sectors. It is also the custodian and adjudicator of the Canada Awards for Excellence program, established in 1984, of which the Patron is His Excellency, the Right Honourable David Johnston, C.C., C.M.M., C.O.M., C.D., Governor General of Canada

About Heidary Health

Heidary Health specializes in ‘Company Health Reports’ that grade the health of companies and employees. The ‘Heidary Health Index’ (HHI) explains an organization’s health, while the ‘Employee Health Reports’ and ‘Executive Screenings’ are essential to maximize individual health. Accurate information empowers companies to save money and provides employees with knowledge and resources to improve their own health.

