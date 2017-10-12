2017 MIPIM Asia Awards Winners Unveiled
PARIS, FRANCE and HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Oct 12, 2017) – Reed MIDEM, organiser of MIPIM Asia, today announces the 33 winners of its 2017 MIPIM Asia Awards competition.
The annual awards’ showcase is a highlight of MIPIM Asia, Asia Pacific’s premier property leaders’ summit. The 33 winners will contend for Gold, Silver and Bronze honours at the MIPIM Asia Awards Gala Dinner, which takes place at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong on 29 November 2017.
The MIPIM Asia Awards, launched in 2007, recognise the most outstanding projects in the real estate industry in APAC. The competition is open to developers, architects, retailers, municipal and local authorities, and any organisation which contributes to real estate development in Asia.
“The MIPIM Asia Awards are known across the region as the benchmark for showcasing achievement in the property industry,” said Ronan Vaspart, MIPIM Director, Reed MIDEM. “The world’s foremost development, architectural and design firms regard these awards as the highest level of recognition for all professionals in the built environment.”
The location of submitting companies and their respective projects reveals the strength of the real estate industry in several key cities and regions across Southeast Asia. Projects from mainland China and Hong Kong figure strongly in the line-up of MIPIM Asia Awards finalists in addition to entries from Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand.
Nicholas J. Loup, CEO for Chelsfield Asia and president of the jury for the MIPIM Asia Awards 2017, noted several trends in the submissions. “There is clearly more emphasis on sustainability, urban regeneration and refurbishment,” Loup said. “That can be attributed in part to the progression of the industry, and is also a reflection of the evolution of the MIPIM Asia Awards categories. There is also a good spread of coverage of architectural firms from different countries that are getting into the awards, and a broader cross-section of design.”
MIPIM Asia delegates will vote for their favourite projects at the MIPIM Asia Summit in Hong Kong.
The MIPIM Asia Summit takes place 28-29 November 2017 at the Grand Hyatt, Hong Kong. The Summit is the premier regional real estate event of the year, bringing together the most influential professionals from all sectors of the property industry for networking and learning through premium events, conferences and the exhibition zone.
MIPIM ASIA AWARDS 2017 WINNERS
BEST HOTEL & TOURISM DEVELOPMENT
Anji Tourist Centre
Huzhou, Zhejiang Province, China
Architect: LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd
Developer: China Tourist Services Ltd.
Grand Hyatt Sanya Haitang Bay Resort & Spa
Sanya, China
Architect: JERDE
Developer: Sanya GaoSheng Development Co., Ltd Other:
Interior Design: LTW Designworks (hotel), Andre Fu (Yu Cun restaurant)
Shangri-La at the Fort
Manila, Philippines
Architect: Handel Architects LLP
Developer: Shang Global City Properties, Inc.
BEST INNOVATIVE GREEN BUILDING
Goldin Global Financial Centre
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: Smart Edge Limited
Other: Ronald Lu & Partners (Associate Architect)
Kai Tak Development on 3 Muk Chui Street
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Ronald Lu & Partners
Developer: HKSARG Urban Renewal Authority
Nanjing Eco Hi-Tech Island Exhibition Centre (Jiangdao Technology Innovation Centre)
Nanjing, China
Architect: NBBJ
Developer: Sino-Singapore Nanjing Eco Hi-Tech Island Development Co., Ltd
Other: Yanlord, Singaporean developer
BEST MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT
Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre
Guangzhou, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: New World Development
Other: Leigh & Orange (Associate Architect)
Hefei ID Mall
Hefei, China
Architect: Broadway Malyan
Developer: Hefei Prosperity Property Ltd.
Investor: CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd.
Other: Sonae Sierra and LTHK (Interior), Inhabit (Façade), Tongyan (Lighting), China Team (MEP), YPA (Landscape), Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd. (Arch. & Eng.), MVA (Traffic)
Lotte World Tower & Mall
Seoul, South Korea
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, Benoy
Developer: Lotte Corporation, Lotte Shopping, Hotel Lotte
BEST OFFICE & BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh City
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Architect: gmp Architekten von Gerkan, Marg und Partner
Developer: Deutsches Haus Ho Chi Minh Stadt Ltd.
Investor: Deutsches Haus Vietnam Invest Ltd. (Hong Kong)
Other: Mace (Project/ Construction Manager/ Construction Supervisor), Drees & Sommer (Façade Consultant), WSP (MEPF, C&S Consultant, Traffic Consultant)
Grade A Office Redevelopment at 18 King Wah Road
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers (HK) Limited & Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects PCPA
Developer: Henderson Land Development Company Limited
Other: Draughtsman / ADI Limited / Sirius Lighting Office (HK) Limited / Ove Arup & Partners Hong Kong Ltd.
Unilever Headquarters
Jakarta, Indonesia
Architect: Aedas
Developer: PT. Unilever Indonesia
BEST REFURBISHED BUILDING
DAEGU Creative Campus
Daegu City, South Korea
Architect: SAMOO Architects & Engineers
Developer: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
MassMutual Tower
Hong Kong, China
Architect: PDP London Architects
Developer: Asia Standard International Group Limited
Pacific Century Place
Beijing, China
Investor: Fund under Gaw Capital Partners
Architect: Lead 8 International Ltd.
Developer: Beijing Jing Wei Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
Other: Perception Design, AECOM, LDP International, LASVIT
BEST RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT
J.GRAN THE HONOR SHIMOGAMO TADASU NO MORI
Kyoto, Japan
Architect: Takenaka Corporation
Developer: JR West Real Estate & Development Company
Spring Breeze (Phase l)
Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China
Architect: GOA (Greentown Oriental Architects)
Developer: Blue Town
Whitesands
South Lantau Island, Hong Kong, China
Architect: PDP London Limited (Design Architect), LWK Architects (Executive Architect)
Developer: Swire Properties
Other: Urbis, Richardson Sadeki
BEST RETAIL DEVELOPMENT
Lane 189
Shanghai, China
Architect: UN Studio
Developer: Shanghai Da Zi Ming Zhong Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
Investor: CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd.
Other: Inhabit, Ag Light, LEOX, Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Ltd., China Team
Olympia 66
Dalian, China
Architect: Aedas
Developer: Hang Lung Properties Ltd
Starfield Hanam
Hanam, South Korea
Architect: Benoy
Developer: Shinsegae Property and Taubman Asia
Other: Junglim, Kingsman, GP studio
BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT
Blue House Cluster
Hong Kong, China
Architect: LWK & Partners (HK) Ltd
Developer: St. James’ Settlement
Kalijodo Park
Jakarta, Indonesia
Architect: Yori Antar from Han Awai & Partners Architect & Arkonin
Developer: PT. Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk (Sinar Mas Land)
Other: PT Anugerah Mandiri, Bike 2 work, Studio Hanafi
Suzhou Creek: Reclaiming Shanghai’s Industrial Waterway
Shanghai, China
Architect: Sasaki
Developer: Shanghai Jing’an Urban Planning Bureau
BEST CHINESE FUTURA PROJECT
ALILA Wuzhen
Tongxiang, Zhejiang, China
Architect: GOA (Greentown Oriental Architects)
Developer: YADA
China World Trade Center Phase 3C Development
Beijing, China
Architect: Andrew Bromberg at Aedas
Developer: China World Trade Co., Ltd
TP Link Headquarters
Shenzhen, China
Architect: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates
Developer: TP Link
BEST CHINESE FUTURA MEGA PROJECT
ITC
Shanghai, China
Architect: Lead 8 International Ltd
Developer: Sun Hung Kai Properties
OCT XI’AN International Centre
Xi’an, China
Architect: EID Architecture
Developer: China OCT
Sunqiao Urban Agriculture District
Shanghai, China
Architect: Sasaki
Developer: Pudong Agriculture Development Group
BEST FUTURA PROJECT
15 Middle Road
Hong Kong, China
Architect: Wong & Ouyang (HK) Ltd.
Developer: Henderson Land Development Co. Ltd.
One Bangkok
Bangkok, Thailand
Architect: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (Master Architect), with Kohn Pedersen Fox, Benoy A49, Plan Associates, D103
Developer: One Bangkok Holdings Company Limited, a joint venture between TCC Assets (Thailand) Co., Ltd. and Frasers Centrepoint Limited
Other: Plandscape, Buro Happold, Fisher Marantz Stone
The Quayside
Hong Kong, China
Architect: P&T Architects and Engineers Ltd.
Developer: Link Asset Management Ltd. and Nan Fung Development Ltd.
Notes for editors
Reed MIDEM:
Founded in 1963, Reed MIDEM is an organiser of professional, international markets that are essential business platforms for key players in the sectors concerned. These sectors are MIPTV, MIPDOC, MIPCOM, MIP CANCUN and MIPJUNIOR for the television and digital content industries, MIDEM for music professionals, MIPIM, MIPIM Asia, MIPIM UK, and MIPIM Japan for the real estate industry and MAPIC, Retail Real Estate Market brought by MAPIC in Shanghai and MAPIC Italy for the retail real estate sector.
Reed MIDEM is a division of Reed Exhibitions, the world leader in event organisation, with over 500 events in 30 countries. In 2015 Reed brought together over seven million active professionals around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Africa and organised by 40 offices and agents located. Reed Exhibitions 43 key industrial sectors, through events for professionals and the general public, and is part of Reed Elsevier Group plc, a world leader in the publishing and dissemination of information. www.reedexpo.com
For additional information about the MIPIM Asia Summit and programme, please visit here.
To register as press, please contact the MIPIM Asia local PR partner.
Follow MIPIM: Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Press Contacts
Creative Consulting Group Inc. Limited
Theodora Lam
Account Director
T: +852-3159 2933
E: Email Contact
Peggy Mak
Account Manager
T: +852 3159 2982
E: Email Contact