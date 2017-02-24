2017 Tourism Industry Awards Recipients Announced at Gala Event

VICTORIA, BC–(Marketwired – February 24, 2017) – Destination BC and the Tourism Industry Association of BC announced the winners of the 2017 BC Tourism Industry Awards at a gala event this evening at the Victoria Conference Centre.

These awards recognize excellence in the province’s tourism industry. Recipients provide outstanding service, exemplify best business practices and innovative marketing, and deliver tourism experiences that contribute to the success of BC’s tourism industry — which generates approximately $15.7 billion in revenue for the BC’s economy.

Five awards were handed out at the awards gala, held during the BC Tourism Industry Conference. This year’s award winners are:

Yolanta Malkovska, 8th Generation Vineyard

Customer Service Award

Free Spirit Spheres Inc.

Remarkable Experience Award

Share Vancouver Island Campaign-Black Ball Ferry Line, Tourism Nanaimo, Tourism Tofino, and Sooke Region Tourism Association

Innovation Award

Tourism Golden

BC Destination Marketing Organization Association Professional Excellence Award

Landsea Tours & Adventures

Employees First Award

Tourism is an integral part of BC’s economy. The industry is showing excellent growth and has huge opportunity ahead. 2016 was a record year, with international overnight custom entries to BC up 12.3%. Tourism employed 127,700 people in British Columbia in 2015.

Quotes:

Marsha Walden, CEO, Destination BC

“As I travel around province, the experiences BC’s tourism operators deliver explain why we’re having record years for tourism. Whether it is through the service they give our guests, their innovative marketing skills or the remarkable experiences that bring people back year after year, tourism businesses are adding to our collective success. It is truly rewarding to see their high calibre work recognized through these awards. I am so pleased to offer congratulations to all the winners on behalf of myself, the Board and staff of Destination BC.”

Shirley Bond, Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training and Minister Responsible for Labour

“On behalf of the provincial government I would like to offer my congratulations to the Tourism Industry Awards winners. You are delivering world-class tourism experiences that visitors are looking for and putting B.C. at the top of the list for travellers from around the world. Through your efforts, tourism is helping to build communities, promote culture, create jobs and drive the economy in every region of our province.”

Walt Judas, CEO, Tourism Industry Association of BC

“The combination of unbeatable products, strategic marketing investments and multiple other factors has led to record-setting results for British Columbia’s visitor economy over the last three years. But the biggest factor is the outstanding service delivered by thousands of tourism professionals throughout the province that visitors not only rave about, but brings them back to experience again and again. Having the opportunity to celebrate our tourism champions is always one of the highlights of the annual BC Tourism Industry Conference.”

About Destination BC:

Destination BC is an industry-led Crown corporation that works collaboratively with tourism stakeholders across the province to coordinate marketing at the international, provincial, regional and local levels. For more information about Destination BC’s programs and services, please visit: www.DestinationBC.ca

BC Destination Marketing Organization Association Professional Excellence Award

Presented by Tourism Industry Association of Canada and Destination Marketing Association International

The BC DMOA Professional Excellence Award recognizes a community Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for their commitment, outstanding marketing performance, accountability to and collaboration with the tourism industry in British Columbia. The DMO is a proven leader, is an example of professionalism and best practices, and has provided measureable value to the local and provincial tourism industry.

Winner: Tourism Golden www.tourismgolden.com

Customer Service Award

Presented by WorldHost

This award recognizes an individual who has made an exceptional customer service contribution as a front-line tourism/hospitality employee and provided an outstanding travel experience for visitors.

Winner: Yolanta Malkovska, host at 8th Generation Vineyard www.8thgeneration.com

Employees First Award

Presented by go2HR

This award recognizes a British Columbia tourism and hospitality industry employer who has upheld high standards of excellence in human resources and people management practices.

Winner: Landsea Tours & Adventures www.vancouvertours.com

Innovation Award

Presented by FCV

This award recognizes an individual, organization or consortium that has devised and implemented an innovative initiative or marketing campaign that is directed at increasing the number of visitors to or within British Columbia.

Winner: Share Vancouver Island Campaign-Black Ball Ferry Line, Tourism Nanaimo, Tourism Tofino, and Sooke Region Tourism Association http://sharevancouverisland.com/

Remarkable Experience Award

Presented by Destination Think!

This award recognizes a British Columbia tourism business or organization that has developed, delivered, promoted and sold a new or improved tourism product or experience that reflects the British Columbia tourism brand and contributes to a remarkable visitor experience. A remarkable experience is one that triggers a consumer to share, via word of mouth (including social media), their positive vacation experiences; one that exceeds expectations.

Winner: Free Spirit Spheres Inc. www.freespiritspheres.com

Additional contact information and photos of all the winners are available upon request.