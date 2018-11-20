Tuesday, November 20, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Financial News | 2018-1120 – New Listing – Lions Bay Mining Corp. (LBM)

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The common shares of Lions Bay Mining Corp., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Lions Bay Mining is a precious metals exploration company focused on advancing key projects with significant exploration upside, good infrastructure and community support. With experienced management and a strong shareholder base, the Company is well positioned for stable development.

Les actions ordinaires de Lions Bay Mining Corp. ont été approuvées à la cote du CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d’information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Lions Bay Mining est une société d’exploration de métaux précieux axée sur l’avancement de projets clés avec un potentiel d’exploration important, une infrastructure de qualité et un soutien communautaire. Avec une direction expérimentée et un solide actionnariat, la société est bien placée pour assurer un développement stable.

Issuer/Émetteur: Lions Bay Mining Corp.
Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): LBM
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 10 510 000
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 5 650 692
CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier
CUSIP: 53627L 10 5
ISIN: CA 53627L 10 5 8
Boardlot/Quotité: 500
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN
Listing Date/Date de l’inscription: Le 21 novembre/November 2018
Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 22 novembre/November 2018
Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l’exercice financier: October 31/Le 31 octobre
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for LBM. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l’information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l’adresse:  Listings@thecse.com

