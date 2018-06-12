2018 Annual Utility Industry Survey Finds Majority of North American Utilities Adopting Grid Modernization Strategy–But Lack Staff and Expertise to Successfully Implement

NEWTON, Mass., June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BRIDGE Energy Group (BRIDGE) today announced results from the company’s 2018 BRIDGE Index™ Utility Industry Grid Modernization Survey. The most recent survey, which reaches over 20,000 utility executives, managers and engineers in North America, reveals a dramatic increase in organizations developing Grid Modernization plans — 73% vs. 52% from the company’s 2017 survey. However, consensus as to what defines a “modernization component” remains fractured. Download the survey results here.

BRIDGE Energy Group’s annual survey results remain one of the best sources for validating how North American utilities are embracing grid modernization as well as the impacts from security and resource challenges. This year’s benchmark of Grid Modernization adoption shows companies are debating new business models such as exploring performance-based regulation of traditional delivery or having an affiliate company provide unregulated services.

Sandy Simon, Vice President at BRIDGE Energy Group, cautions that while new business models will bring new opportunities, they also bring significant unknowns. “Utilities need to focus on foundational elements of their Grid Modernization strategy to help prioritize the selection and implementation of advanced grid technologies that best-fit their vision,” said Simon. “To successfully do this, utilities will need to leverage outside resources familiar with the potential issues as well as the IT and OT factors unique to the utility industry.”

Additional survey results find that:

58% of those surveyed view their number 1 Grid Modernization objective as improving grid reliability and resilience.

Analytics is the top “project” to undertake in the coming 24 months.

A lack of staff with the correct skill set continues to impede successful Grid Modernization projects.

About BRIDGE Energy Group

BRIDGE Energy Group is a consulting and systems integration firm transforming Transmission & Distribution operations. We leverage operations, technology, analytics, visualization and real-time systems expertise to deliver innovative and pragmatic solutions. Our focus is on solving utility challenges and improving grid security and reliability while increasing profitability and efficiency for our clients. For more information on BRIDGE, please contact 888-351-8999 or visit www.BridgeEnergyGroup.com.

