20th Annual Butterfly Ball Raises $850,000 for Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre’s Human Trafficking Services

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) – Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre™ (Boost CYAC) is excited to announce that its largest annual fundraising event — The Butterfly Ball® — has raised an unparalleled $850,000. The sold out event hosted 430 guests and took place last night at the Four Seasons Hotel. Anchor of CTV’s ETALK and co-host of CTV’s Your Morning, Ben Mulroney hosted the evening.

Each year this event raises critical funds for Boost CYAC, enabling the centre to continue to support children and youth who have experienced abuse. Some of the funds raised last night will support much needed sex trafficking support services for children/youth under 18 years.

“I cannot fully express my gratitude to the countless individuals responsible for the success of last night’s gala,” stated Boost CYAC President & CEO, Karyn Kennedy. “Our sponsors, donors and guests were so very generous in their support of Boost CYAC. My sincere thanks go to our Honorary Chair, Suzanne Rogers, Co-Chairs, Daniela De Gasperis and Vanessa Mulroney, and the Butterfly Ball committee. This success would not be possible without their leadership and commitment.”

Guests were wowed by a brilliant performance by Flamenco star, Carmen Romero and donned their dancing shoes with BELLOSOUND. Master auctioneer, Brett Sherlock of Christie’s Canada skillfully navigated energetic bidding in the live auction. Items included dinner with the 18th Prime Minister of Canada, The Right Honorable Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his wife Mila in their Montreal home, a trip to New York for Fashion Week, VIP passes to the Masters in Augusta and an original piece of art by Canadian contemporary artist, Charles Pachter. Guests were treated to a $200 gift card from DAVID’S Footwear.

“Toronto Police Service is a proud partner of Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre,” stated Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders. “I am honoured to have been a part of the evening and would like to send my congratulations on such a successful night. Funds raised last night will help to support the critical work Boost CYAC does to support Toronto’s youngest victims of sex trafficking.”

About Boost Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (Boost CYAC)

Boost CYAC is an innovative community response to child abuse investigations and interventions. A partnership among local community and government agencies, it brings together all professionals involved in child abuse cases under one roof, for a coordinated, interdisciplinary response to child abuse victims in Toronto. In addition to housing Toronto’s only child & youth advocacy centre, Boost CYAC offers a number of direct services including, primary prevention, public education, trauma assessment and therapy and court preparation for child witnesses. boostforkids.org

