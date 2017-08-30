21st Annual Saleen Car Show & Open House

CORONA, CA–(Marketwired – Aug 30, 2017) – Saleen Automotive (OTCQB: SLNN). On Saturday, September 16, 2017, Saleen Automotive will host its 21st Annual Saleen Car Show at Saleen Automotive Headquarters, 2735 Wardlow Street, Corona, CA 92882 Join Saleen enthusiasts from all over the world at the largest gathering of Saleen Vehicles. The show will be held from 10am until 4pm.

For those who wish to have their vehicle judged, there will be more than 25 Saleen classes. If you do not wish to have your vehicle judged, a display-only class is the perfect group to show your prized vehicle. Additionally, tours of the Saleen Headquarters will be offered throughout the day.

Steve and Molly will hold an autograph session during the show. Additionally, Steve will sign your vehicle after the show — please remain by your vehicle after the show to have it signed.

There will be entertainment of all kinds, including activities for the kids! To register, and for accommodation information, please visit: www.TeamSaleenUSA.com.

Come out and meet Steve Saleen, the Saleen family, and the Saleen Team.

Additional information at www.saleen.com

About Saleen® Automotive, Inc.

Saleen® is an American specialty manufacturer of high-performance vehicles, technical performance parts, lifestyle accessories, and apparel. Founder Steve Saleen has continually set the bar for automotive design and performance engineering in both street and racing applications. Saleen® plans to utilize its existing strategic partnerships and dealer network to refine its design and engineering prowess, continue development of emerging automotive technologies, and expand its presence nationwide with a combination of automotive retail services, aftermarket parts and new vehicle sales to build significant long-term value. Learn more at www.saleen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Saleen® Automotive’s products, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Saleen Automotive’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding product offerings and marketing. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Saleen® Automotive, please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Saleen® Automotive undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.