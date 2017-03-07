$28.6 Million of Loans Negotiated for Five Storage Etc. Properties

IRVINE, CA–(Marketwired – March 07, 2017) – Talonvest Capital, Inc., a boutique self storage and commercial real estate mortgage brokerage firm, negotiated over $28.6 million of financing for Storage Etc. on five separate self storage facilities. The individual loans were secured by institutional quality self storage facilities with approximately 443,000 combined net rentable square feet in various Southern California locations including Torrance, Diamond Bar, Rosemead, Pomona, and Murrieta. The five loans, structured with the U.S. arm of a global financial services provider, were uncrossed with 10-year terms, fixed rates, and included interest only payments for the full term. Talonvest’s successful negotiations maximized the amount of equity recaptured through the refinance while providing an attractive loan structure for the borrower.

Greg Houge, President of Storage Etc., commented, “Talonvest’s financing experience and lending relationships were evident and invaluable beginning with the creation of a competitive bid and didn’t end until the loans funded.” Together, Storage Etc. and Talonvest have successfully closed over $103 million of financings over the last several years. The Talonvest team members representing Storage Etc. in this assignment included Eric Snyder, Erich Pryor, Jim Davies and Tom Sherlock.

Talonvest Capital is a boutique real estate firm providing advisory services to self storage and commercial real estate investors, owners and developers nationally. The principals of the firm have over 80 years of combined experience structuring loans and equity investments for office, industrial, retail, and apartment properties throughout the United States. In addition, they have established a dominant niche position in financing self-storage properties across the country.