$315 Million CN Rail Upgrade

CBJ — Canada’s largest railway plans to invest $315 million in Ontario as a means of upgrading and expanding its transportation network.

CN Rail says planned projects include upgrades at CN’s intermodal terminal in Brampton northwest of Toronto and the construction of a new train passing siding east of Sioux Lookout.

About 145km of rail is expected to be replaced along with the installation of nearly 400,000 new railroad ties as well as the resurfacing of about 60 automobile crossings and maintenance work on bridges, culverts and signal systems.

