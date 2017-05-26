35 Waller Attorneys Recognized in Chambers USA

NASHVILLE, TN–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) – Waller, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality industries, announced today that 35 of the firm’s attorneys have been ranked or recognized in the 2017 edition of Chambers USA, an annual ranking of law firms and lawyers in an extensive range of practice areas across the United States.

“This recognition of our attorneys is especially meaningful because Chambers conducts independent interviews with our clients as well as our peers at other law firms,” said Waller chairman Matt Burnstein. “It’s an honor to have our clients and colleagues acknowledge Waller’s commitment to client service and the legal profession.”

The following Waller attorneys are recognized in the 2017 edition of Chambers USA:

