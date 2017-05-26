35 Waller Attorneys Recognized in Chambers USA

Friday, May 26, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
NASHVILLE, TN–(Marketwired – May 26, 2017) – Waller, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality industries, announced today that 35 of the firm’s attorneys have been ranked or recognized in the 2017 edition of Chambers USA, an annual ranking of law firms and lawyers in an extensive range of practice areas across the United States.

“This recognition of our attorneys is especially meaningful because Chambers conducts independent interviews with our clients as well as our peers at other law firms,” said Waller chairman Matt Burnstein. “It’s an honor to have our clients and colleagues acknowledge Waller’s commitment to client service and the legal profession.”

The following Waller attorneys are recognized in the 2017 edition of Chambers USA:

BANKING & FINANCE   HEALTHCARE   LITIGATION: GENERAL COMMERCIAL
Tennessee   Alabama   Alabama
Robert L. Harris   Colin H. Luke   Larry B. Childs
Gerald F. Mace        
    Tennessee   Tennessee
BANKING & FINANCE: REGULATORY   George W. Bishop III   Robert E. Boston
Tennessee   Brian R. Browder   Paul S. Davidson
E. Marlee Mitchell   E. Brent Hill   James M. Doran, Jr.
    W. Kenneth Marlow    
CORPORATE/M&A   G. Scott Rayson   MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT
Tennessee   Texas   Tennessee
Matthew R. Burnstein   Fletcher H. Brown   Robb S. Harvey
Chase Cole       E. Andrew Norwood
Donald R. Moody        
James H. Nixon III   HEALTHCARE: REGULATORY   REAL ESTATE
    Tennessee   Tennessee
ENVIRONMENT   Nora L. Liggett   Jeffrey A. Calk
Tennessee   Kim Harvey Looney   Robert R. Campbell, Jr.
Edward M. Callaway       Philip F. Head
Christopher W. Hayes   LABOR & EMPLOYMENT   J. Steven Kirkham
Michael K. Stagg   Tennessee    
James M. Weaver   Robert E. Boston   REAL ESTATE: ZONING/LAND USE
    Marcus M. Crider   Tennessee
    Stanley E. Graham   J. Bryan Echols
    Mark Peters    
         
    LITIGATION: BANKRUPTCY    
    Tennessee    
    David E. Lemke    

About Waller
With more than 225 attorneys in Nashville and Memphis, Tenn., Birmingham, Ala., and Austin, Tex., Waller assists clients in complex transactional, regulatory and litigation matters. The firm has built a national reputation for its work in healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality, and has extensive experience in manufacturing, real estate, technology and other industries. For more information, please visit www.wallerlaw.com.

Sarah Brawner
615-610-0323
[email protected]

