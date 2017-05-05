3D Signatures Announces Change to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, May 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3D Signatures Inc. (TSXV:DXD) (OTCQB:TDSGF) (FSE:3D0) (the “Company” or “3DS”), announced today that Ferenc Somogyvari will be stepping down from the Company’s Board of Directors, and will be joining the Company’s Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board (“CSAB”), effective immediately.

The Board acknowledges Mr. Somogyvari’s efforts and thanks him for his commitment and dedication to 3DS as a member of the Board of Directors over the past three years, and looks forward to his ongoing contributions as a new member of the CSAB. Mr. Somogyvari has served as an integral member of both the 3DS Board and, previously, as the Company’s founding CEO, and shares founder Dr. Sabine Mai’s vision for advancing personalized medicine.

“We are honored to welcome Mr. Somogyvari to our Clinical and Scientific Advisory Board,” commented John Swift, Chairman of 3D Signatures Inc. “Ferenc is an experienced business leader in the optical, medical and biology industries, who will continue to be invaluable in guiding the development of this entirely new class of minimally invasive biomarkers.”

About 3DS

3DS (TSXV:DXD) (OTCQB:TDSGF) (FSE:3D0) is a personalized medicine company with a proprietary software platform based on the three-dimensional analysis of chromosomal signatures. The technology is well developed and supported by 22 clinical studies on over 2,000 patients on 13 different cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Depending on the desired application, this platform technology can measure the stage of disease, rate of progression of disease, drug efficacy, and drug toxicity. The technology is designed to predict the course of disease and to personalize treatment for the individual patient. For more information, visit the Company’s new website at http://www.3dsignatures.com.

