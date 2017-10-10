3D Signatures Announces Completion of Stage 3 of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Test Validation Program

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 3D Signatures Inc. (TSX-V:DXD) (OTCQB:TDSGF) (FSE:3D0) (the “Company” or “3DS”), is pleased to announce that, on September 30, 2017, the Company completed the clinical trial component (the “Clinical Trial”), or Stage 3, of its Hodgkin’s lymphoma (“HL”) test (“Telo-HLTM”) validation program. Data from the Clinical Trial has been submitted to the Company’s statistics consulting partner for analysis.

“We are excited to accomplish this critical milestone on schedule, and we remain on track for the expected commercial launch of Telo-HLTM as an LDT by the end of Q1 2018,” commented Jason Flowerday, CEO of 3DS.

Powered by the Company’s proprietary TeloViewTM software platform, Telo-HLTM is designed to stratify HL patients at the point of diagnosis into patients with aggressive or non-aggressive disease. Patients with aggressive disease may then be considered for alternative treatments at the time of diagnosis rather than waiting until they have failed multiple rounds of standard chemotherapy. There is currently no known biomarker available that can predict patient response to standard chemotherapy in HL patients. The Company expects Telo-HLTM to benefit patients seeking personalized treatment and to provide significant cost savings to payors and insurers that are currently burdened with expensive treatments and procedures that may not be necessary if patients could be considered for more targeted and effective therapies at the outset of treatment.

Stage 3 of the Telo-HLTM validation program, as set out in the Company’s news release dated February 23, 2017, included the analysis of over 400 retrospective HL cases to generate a quality controlled data set of 200 patients. The analysis comprised performing a wet lab co-immuno-telomeres FISH assay, 3-dimensional imaging, Hodgkin and Reed-Sternberg cell selection and TeloViewTM software analysis. The assay was performed on the diagnostic lymph node tissue from HL patients. A minimum of 30 Hodgkin’s cells and 30 Reed-Sternberg cells were analyzed from each of the 200 patient specimens. The Clinical Trial was multicentre with HL tissue sourced from three national and international university hospitals.

“I was impressed with the technical proficiency displayed in performing the assay and the overall concordance of HL cell identification,” noted Dr. Hans Knecht, 3DS advisor, Professor of Medicine and Chief, Division of Hematology at Jewish General Hospital, and Director, Division of Hematology, Department of Medicine, McGill University, Montreal. “Most important was the notable quality control and quality assurance standards that were employed during the cell identification process,” Dr. Knecht added.

Stage 3 data has been submitted to the Company’s statistics consulting partner, BioStat Solutions Inc., Maryland, USA (“BSSI”). BSSI will carry out statistical evaluation of the data and develop a scoring model to distinguish patients with non-aggressive disease from patients with aggressive disease that may relapse within 12 months of treatment with standard first-line chemotherapy. BSSI’s statistical analysis will generate Telo-HLTM’s characteristics including positive predictive value, negative predictive value, specificity and sensitivity, with a target performance of greater than 90% on all characteristics. The 3DS clinical development team has started processing an independent patient cohort of over 100 HL cases that will be used to validate the scoring model from BSSI.

3DS also announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has recently issued the Company two new patents governing key aspects of its technology platform. US Patent 9,784,666, entitled “Methods for Assessing Cancer Cells Using Granulometry”, covers a high-resolution imaging technology for assessing cancer progression. US Patent 9,758,830, entitled “Methods for Evaluating Alzheimer’s Disease and Disease Severity”, covers the stratification of Alzheimer’s patients using 3DS technology.

About 3DS

3DS (TSX-V:DXD) (OTCQB:TDSGF) (FSE:3D0) is a personalized medicine company with a proprietary software platform based on the three-dimensional analysis of chromosomal signatures. The technology is well developed and supported by 22 clinical studies on over 2,000 patients on 13 different cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Depending on the desired application, this platform technology can measure the stage of disease, rate of progression of disease, drug efficacy, and drug toxicity. The technology is designed to predict the course of disease and to personalize treatment for the individual patient. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: http://www.3dsignatures.com.

About BSSI

BioStat Solutions, Inc. (BSSI) is a privately held professional service corporation providing statistical and bioinformatics expertise to pharmaceutical and biotech companies as well as to the government and its contractors. BSSI’s diverse team of statisticians, bioinformaticists, epidemiologists and geneticists provides answers to complex and challenging analytical questions. Whether the client is facing big data or machine learning problems, or is looking for new biomarker or diagnostic device strategies, BSSI provides solid results towards effective decision-making. For more information, visit BSSI’s website at: http://www.biostatsolutions.com.

Forward-Looking Information

