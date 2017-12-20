41st Annual Manitoba Ag Days, one month until show time!

Dec. 19 – Brandon, Man.

It is that time of year again, be sure to check your mail boxes as the Manitoba Ag Days show guide will soon arrive! One month from today Brandon will be hustling and bustling with excitement as the 41st Manitoba Ag Days rolls into the Brandon Keystone Centre! “The event is a three-day exposition focusing purely on agriculture. We are “100% Pure Farm”, attracting over 50,000 visitors. Stated Andrea Guthrie, Media Coordinator Manitoba Ag Days. Each year the show has remained proudly committed to ensuring that all exhibitors, speakers and presentations are strictly agriculture-related. Visitors from all over Canada, the northern United States and overseas attend this world class event!

What is new for 2018 you may ask? “We are ecstatic to announce that we have officially partnered with the Brandon Curling Club and the Keystone Centre to secure the extra square footage of the curling rink for the next five years. Last year’s curling rink transformation was tremendous success and had such a positive impact on the show that there was no question we needed to make it happen again. Keep in mind with the additional space you can expect to see some adjustments to exhibitor space and location, so you will want to make sure you review the interactive maps online and plan your trip ahead.” Stated General Manager, Kristen Phillips

Back by popular demand, this year’s show will feature 14 new inventions in the “Inventors Showcase Competition” and 17 new products in the “New Products Competition”. Bull Congress is jam packed once again with 35 entries. Near and dear to everyone’s day to day life is safety. This year there will be 10 participants in the farm safety exhibits.

The program committee has also been hard at work trying to make an unforgettable program. Be sure to look at the show guide or visit www.agdays.com to review the full schedule ahead of time. The lineup features over 60 speakers presenting in the FCC and MNP theatres throughout the duration of the show. “This year’s program is packed full of fantastic speakers. We asked our audience what they wanted to hear about and worked hard to find the speakers to fit their needs. You can except real and important topics focusing on economics, innovations, agronomy and livestock.” Stated Phillips

100 bushel canola, can you believe it? Come listen to Florian Hagman from Birch Hills Saskatchewan speak on how he achieved this high yield on his own farm and what little details helped him get there. Does producing more crop on the same acres spark your interest? You will not want to miss Tuesday morning when Rigas Karamonos, senior agronomist with Koch Fertilizer, speaks on “what is possible and what is not”.

Is marketing a “Four Letter Word” on your farm? Grain marketing is never without it’s challenges. Brain Voth, President of IntelliFARM Inc., will help us understand how to manage price risk with production risk on Tuesday afternoon.

Has “Western Canadian Agriculture been Trumped?” What are the opportunities and risk for Western Canadian agriculture? How will trade negotiations impact Canada-U.S. relation and supply chains. Stop in Wednesday morning to hear Craig Kleemer, Principal Economist with Farm Credit Canada share his knowledge.

We are thrilled Dr. Cody Creelman, Veterinarian video “vlogger” from Veterinary Agri Health Services will be joining us Wednesday afternoon telling us “Tails from The Cattle Pen.” If you haven’t heard of Dr. Cody Creelman, do a quick You Tube search and you will be entertained for hours.

Are you keeping up with the time? High tech agriculture is rapidly changing and. David Yee, Vice President of operations with Prairie Agriculture Machinery Institute will bring us up to date on the emerging companies and products improving agronomic and economic returns on the farm.

From grain to cattle, conventional to organic production, fertility, disease, precision farming, marketing to purchasing equipment and most importantly taking care of the number one asset on your farm… yourself, we have all the topics covered. Please visit the website for a full list of speakers and topics as well as CCA credits available. http://www.agdays.com/speakers/

Lastly, young farmers stay tuned as later this week as we have more exciting news to announce.

