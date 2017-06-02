5 Tips to Avoid Binge-Watching Guilt

MISSION, KS–(Marketwired – Jun 2, 2017) – (Family Features) Dozens of streaming video providers are making it easier than ever to watch the TV programming you want when you want it, and exclusive programming released an entire season at a time is transforming the way Americans watch TV. The flip side of this convenience is a surge in binge-watching, which can have some negative side effects, including binge eating. When your favorite show is available back-to-back, it’s easy to let substantial blocks of time get away as you watch “just one more” episode to follow the twists and turns of the plot. In fact, according to a recent survey by Dole, the average binge-watching session clocks in around 5 hours. The same survey found that more than two-thirds of people prefer healthy snacks to fuel their marathon viewing.

Treating yourself to an occasional binge session may give your brain a well-earned break, and it’s easy to do many forms of exercise in front of the screen. The trick to keeping your binge-watching session in check and getting rid of the guilt is to exercise good habits when you head to the kitchen.

1. Opt for snacks that include valuable vitamins and minerals.

2. Keep your kitchen stocked with ingredients such as high quality, ready-to-eat Dole Jarred Fruit so you can create quick and easy snacks with a serving of fruit in between episodes or during a commercial break.

3. Look for quick solutions that help trim prep time and skip the cutting, peeling and mess.

4. Avoid waste or spoilage with convenient, re-sealable lids that let you use what you need for a single serving and save the rest for later.

5. Get creative to satisfy cravings. Instead of reaching for cookies or cake, dip fruit in melted chocolate and pop it in the freezer. Let it sit while you watch a few episodes of your favorite show and then enjoy.

Fruity Flatbread

Pre-made flatbread crust Broccoli rabe Cooked and chopped turkey bacon Dole Jarred Mandarin Oranges

Cover flatbread with chopped broccoli rabe, turkey bacon and oranges.

Peach Parfaits

Low-fat yogurt Granola Dole Jarred Sliced Peaches Mint

In cup or jar, alternate layering yogurt, granola and chopped peaches. Top with mint and serve immediately.

Brightened Up Caprese Salad

Fresh mozzarella cheese Dole Jarred Sliced Peaches Fresh basil Salt, to taste Pepper, to taste Balsamic glaze

Arrange alternate slices of mozzarella and peaches. Sprinkle fresh basil, season with salt and pepper, to taste, and drizzle with balsamic glaze.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Whole-wheat bread Dole Jarred Sliced Peaches Salt Pepper Crushed red pepper flakes

Slice avocado in half, remove pit and scoop out avocado into bowl. Smash until desired consistency.

Toast bread, layer with avocado and top with peaches. Season with salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes.

1-2-3 Chicken Wrap

Whole-wheat tortilla Spinach Dole Jarred Mandarin Oranges Cooked chicken, chopped Yogurt-based dressing of choice

Lay tortilla flat and add spinach, oranges and chicken. Top with dressing. Fold, cut and serve.

Substitution: Preferred greens can be added in place of or in addition to spinach

Tropical Fruit Salsa

Dole Jarred Tropical Fruit 1 white onion 1 bunch cilantro 1 jalapeno 1 lime, juiced Tortilla chips

Chop 2 cups fruit, dice onion, chop cilantro and seed and mince jalapeno.

Combine ingredients and stir in lime juice. Serve alongside tortilla chips.

