500px Focuses on Surfacing More High-Quality Content to Distribute Exposure More Evenly

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 500px , the premier community and social network for aspiring and practicing photographers, announced today they have developed a new recommendation system powered by machine learning to surface high-quality content from photographers regardless of follower count. The new technology was created in an effort to distribute exposure more evenly on the platform in light of the high content volume, providing more visibility for photographers and more diversity in images showcased across the platform.

“We believe great content should speak for itself, but we also recognize the changing landscape of the photography industry, particularly on social media, and the challenges many face when trying to get more exposure within a large community,” says Aneta Filiciak, 500px CEO. “Our new recommendations help ensure that photographers producing high-quality content are fairly recognized and rewarded within the community, regardless of follower count.”

“Our goal is to set photographers up for success with tools and resources that help them focus on creating high-quality work, while we focus on providing avenues to increase their exposure and monetize their work and skills.”

Members of the 500px community can also expect to see a new Home Feed design on both the web and mobile platforms. The photobook-inspired layout features a cleaner and more contemporary design that integrates the machine learning recommendations alongside photos that appear in the user’s Home Feed.

500px Inc. is the premier community and social network for aspiring and practicing photographers. Over 15M creatives from 193 countries come to 500px to discover and share the highest-quality photography, gain global exposure, and get paid for their work and skills. 500px Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

