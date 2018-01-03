$600,000 California Purchase Order Fulfilled by Wildflower

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wildflower Marijuana Inc. (CSE:SUN) (the “Company”) announced today the fulfillment of its initial purchase order announced December 14, 2017, through its California distribution partner. The products are expected to hit shelves in retail cannabis stores throughout the State this week.

The purchase order comes through Wildflower’s King Brand, who has secured access to over 600 retail cannabis stores through one of the largest distributors in California. The vaporizers will be placed and sold in 50 of their high-volume stores throughout the State.

Wildflower CEO William MacLean stated, “Our ability to fulfill the first purchase order within 2 weeks shows our commitment to ensuring success in our deliverables for market expansion and growth.” He adds, “We are extremely excited about California’s legalization of recreational cannabis and expect increased demand in what is already the largest cannabis market in the world.”

ABOUT WILDFLOWER

Wildflower is a cannabis company focused on developing and designing branded cannabis products. Wildflower sells its CBD+ products online and to retailers throughout the US and also produces and markets its THC products in regulated cannabis jurisdictions.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

“William MacLean”

William MacLean

Director and CEO

THIS NEWS RELEASE, PROVIDED PURSUANT TO APPLICABLE CANADIAN REQUIREMENTS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES, AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. THESE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED, OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS, AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT REGISTRATION OR APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐looking statements or information. Forward‐looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “appear”, “seek”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “approximate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “would” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward‐looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the marijuana industry in general such as operational risks in growing; competition; incorrect assessment of the value and potential benefits of various transactions; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and government regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward‐looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward‐looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward‐looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The Canadian Securities Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

