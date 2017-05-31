78% of Life Science Teams Conducting Phase 4 Research Turn to Medical Affairs Teams for Post-Marketing Activities

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC–(Marketwired – May 30, 2017) – Approximately 78% of surveyed life science teams with dedicated post-marketing groups align them under medical affairs, according to new research by business intelligence provider Cutting Edge Information.

The newly published data, found in the study, Post-Marketing Study Excellence: Design Phase 4 Trials to Demonstrate Real-World Outcomes, revealed that the next closest function — clinical development — oversees dedicated post-marketing groups’ activities at only 17% of surveyed companies.

Additional data show that all surveyed global pharmaceutical teams involve their medical affairs functions in strategic post-marketing study planning. Furthermore, medical affairs functions at 86% of surveyed US-level teams contribute to the post-marketing study planning process.

The study also found that medical affairs functions play a key role in late-stage research, even among companies without dedicated post-marketing groups. Among all companies surveyed, medical affairs functions overwhelmingly handle the planning aspect of post-marketing research. Nearly all surveyed country-level teams (92%) outside the U.S. expect medical affairs functions to assist with post-marketing study development. To a lesser degree, medical affairs groups may also be involved in study execution (68%).

Only four percent of surveyed companies do not involve medical affairs at all when conducting post-marketing studies.

“Despite the prevalence of medical affairs involvement, post-marketing planning is not solely their responsibility,” said Natalie DeMasi, research team leader at Cutting Edge Information. “When executing their post-marketing studies, many life science companies involve additional groups in their strategic planning processes.”

The study found that overall, companies rely heavily on medical and clinical expertise. Over half (62%) of surveyed companies also involve their clinical development and operations teams. To a lesser extent, companies may also rely on compliance (73%), regulatory (63%), and legal (52%) teams to assist with Phase 4 study execution.

Additional groups that many surveyed life science companies involve in post-marketing activities include market access (60%) and business development (41%). Still, other companies leverage the expertise of additional, dedicated Phase 4 groups. For example, at one surveyed Top 50 company, a dedicated group supports the global-level Phase 4 planning and execution activities.

