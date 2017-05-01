7Park Data Releases New Streaming Intelligence Report On Over-The-Top Video Viewership Trends In The United States

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – May 01, 2017) – 7Park Data, the technology company providing data-driven market insights to businesses around the world, today released the latest Insight Series report on video streaming, which tracks actual streams across the United States, including TV and movie preferences, and production studio rankings for services like Netflix and Hulu. The report is based on the company’s industry-leading Streaming Intelligence product, currently available for subscription, and offers insights into consumer preferences for non-traditional video content including on-demand and over-the-top content (OTT).

Top insights from the latest report “Trends in TV and Movie Entertainment: Streaming Intelligence” include:

An older Hulu and a younger Netflix represents opportunity – In March 2017, Hulu generated the best return on catalog from PG-rated TV while Netflix is seeing the highest engagement with TV-MA and TV-14 content. While each of these services are smart to build on these strengths, they also have an opportunity to diversify content offerings by age group to be more competitive. Hulu: In March, TV-PG accounts for 22% of all TV titles, yet drives 31% of all TV streams on the platform. Partner studios hold an opportunity to enhance Hulu’s effectiveness at both the younger and mature ends of the ratings spectrum. Netflix: TV-14 and TV-MA together account for 53% of the content catalog and represent 78% of total streams in March 2017. Partner studios have a significant opportunity in the underrepresented kids and family genres.

– In March 2017, Hulu generated the best return on catalog from PG-rated TV while Netflix is seeing the highest engagement with TV-MA and TV-14 content. While each of these services are smart to build on these strengths, they also have an opportunity to diversify content offerings by age group to be more competitive. Hulu’s secret weapon: the micro-episode – titles like Adventure Time, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Regular Show, which clock in at under fifteen minutes are experiencing significant growth in viewership — 19% in March year over year — and Hulu is dominating this category. This unique strength is driven in part by a deal between Hulu and Cartoon Network, which accounts for the vast majority of this type of content.

– titles like Adventure Time, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, and Regular Show, which clock in at under fifteen minutes are experiencing significant growth in viewership — 19% in March year over year — and Hulu is dominating this category. This unique strength is driven in part by a deal between Hulu and Cartoon Network, which accounts for the vast majority of this type of content. Non-originals play a vital role in the streaming ecosystem - Licensed TV accounts for the majority of streams on Netflix, seizing on the window before a new season and underscoring the importance of non-original content to fill the gaps between binges. Licensed TV also lends an array of familiar content to dedicated streamers, including cord-cutters. As viewers wait a bit longer for the newest seasons of originals like House of Cards, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Stranger Things, (all are expected to premiere later in the year compared to the prior season), there is a greater window of opportunity for viewers to engage with non-original content.

- Licensed TV accounts for the majority of streams on Netflix, seizing on the window before a new season and underscoring the importance of non-original content to fill the gaps between binges. Licensed TV also lends an array of familiar content to dedicated streamers, including cord-cutters. As viewers wait a bit longer for the newest seasons of originals like House of Cards, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Stranger Things, (all are expected to premiere later in the year compared to the prior season), there is a greater window of opportunity for viewers to engage with non-original content. Animation and TV classics dominate - In March 2017, nearly a quarter of all half hour TV streams on Hulu are generated from five shows and more than a third of all half hour TV streams on Netflix are generated from six shows. Most notable, a number of TV classics from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s lead the streaming leaderboard in March. Hulu: South Park, The Golden Girls, Family Guy, Adventure Time, Bob’s Burgers Netflix: The Office (U.S.), Family Guy, Friends, American Dad!, Bob’s Burgers, Futurama

- In March 2017, nearly a quarter of all half hour TV streams on Hulu are generated from five shows and more than a third of all half hour TV streams on Netflix are generated from six shows. Most notable, a number of TV classics from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s lead the streaming leaderboard in March.

“As content creators, licensors, distributors, and other entertainment stakeholders evaluate current relationships with established subscription video on demand (SVOD) providers, and implement strategies around the introduction of their own over-the-top (OTT) offerings, the streaming media sector is active with an abundance of new content opportunities and greater availability,” said Christopher Coby, Senior Industry Analyst at 7Park Data. “We’re pleased to add this new report to our unique Insight Series, which contains the most comprehensive OTT insights available today.”

