A $1 Trillion Apple

CBJ — Apple Inc. is about to become the world’s first company valued at $1 trillion.

Shares of the tech company reached the $200 plateau and thus approached a market capitalization value just shy of the $1 trillion plateau.

The iPhone maker usually launches new mobile models in September, which includes a few days worth of sales in the fiscal fourth quarter.

This September, the company is widely expected to launch models sporting full screen iPhone X-like displays along with other upgrades.

The company’s other products also did well in the third quarter, including its app store and Apple music.

@CanBizJournal