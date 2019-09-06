Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | A.I.S. Resources Produces Next 1,000 Tonnes Manganese and Receives Strong Buying Interest at Ulanqab FerroAlloyNet Manganese Conference A.I.S. Resources Produces Next 1,000 Tonnes Manganese and Receives Strong Buying Interest at Ulanqab FerroAlloyNet Manganese Conference CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedKomet Announces Corporate UpdateA.I.S. Resources Produces Next 1,000 Tonnes Manganese and Receives Strong Buying Interest at Ulanqab FerroAlloyNet Manganese ConferenceMarathon Announces a $20,061,500 Bought Deal Private Placement