A.M. Best Company Reaffirms Ohio National’s “A+ (Superior)” Rating

CINCINNATI, OH–(Marketwired – August 03, 2017) – Ohio National Financial Services is pleased to announce that A.M. Best Company has reaffirmed the financial strength rating of “A+ (Superior)” for both The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation.

This is the 54th consecutive year for Ohio National to receive A.M. Best’s “A+ (Superior)” rating, which is the second-highest on a 16-part scale.

“For more than five decades, Ohio National has continued its tradition of unwavering commitment to our policyholders with this A+ Superior rating,” said Gary T. “Doc” Huffman, CLU, ChFC, Ohio National chairman, president and chief executive officer. “It underscores our mission to help them achieve financial security and independence now and for generations to come.”

In its analysis, A.M. Best Company noted the rating affirmations reflected favorably upon Ohio National’s overall middle market position within the individual life and variable annuity markets and continued positive trend in individual life sales.

The ratings also recognize Ohio National’s stable adjusted Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) operating results, strong risk-adjusted capitalization ratios, recent expansion into the retirement services market and strong front-end risk management practices.

Tracing its corporate origins to 1909, Ohio National markets a variety of insurance and financial products through more than 50,000 representatives in 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and through affiliated operations in South America. Additional subsidiaries operate in New York and Connecticut. As of December 31, 2016, its affiliated companies have $41.8 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Ohio National is proud to be named a “Top Workplace” in Cincinnati for eight consecutive years by Enquirer Media (June 2010-2017) and employs more than 1,300 associates. Please visit ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

