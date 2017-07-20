A Perfect Cure, an original documentary exploring vision loss, to air on AMI-tv

Toronto, July 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) announced today that A Perfect Cure, an immersive and exploratory documentary detailing the emotional journey of vision loss and self-acceptance, will premiere on AMI-tv on July 27.

Produced by Summerhill Media Inc., A Perfect Cure follows three participants whose lives have changed dramatically due to vision loss. Over time, each individual has gained a unique acceptance or appreciation of their blindness that they initially couldn’t have imagined.

“A Perfect Cure offers an honest and emotional look at vision loss via three different stories,” says John Melville, Vice-President of Programming and Production for AMI-tv. “Many people are embarking on a similar journey and we hope this documentary informs and empowers them as they walk their own path.”

The documentary features: Molly Burke, a motivational speaker and YouTuber who was diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa, a rare retinal disease that causes vision loss, at four-years-old; Nicole Nanjad, a self-proclaimed adventurer at heart who lost her vision very recently as the result of a brain tumour; and Stuart Matan Lithwick, a husband and father who was abruptly diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa as a university student.

“We are pleased to be working with AMI-tv again to produce content on a topic that is timely and challenges the status quo on the discussion of vision loss.” says Laura Lillie, Executive Producer and President of Summerhill Media Inc.

In order to be accessible for individuals living with vision loss, A Perfect Cure features Integrated Described Video, where description is incorporated alongside natural sounds during the production phase, eliminating the need for a secondary audio track.

A Perfect Cure will air on AMI-tv on July 27 at 10 p.m. ET and PT. The full documentary will also be available online at ami.ca after the initial broadcast.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI’s vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

CONTACT: Taylor Turner Accessible Media 800-567-6755 ext.0977 taylor.turner@ami.ca