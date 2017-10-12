A Spectacular Line-Up This Autumn for the Great November Feast

HONG KONG, CHINA–(Marketwired – Oct 11, 2017) – Feast up this fall during the Great November Feast: a highly anticipated, fully packed month of festivals, promotions and events that will feature some of the best food and drink Hong Kong has to offer.

Tourists are in for a treat as many venues across the city will showcase one-off menus and titillating tipples especially for the occasion.

Crabalicious, a month-long celebration of the crustaceous creature. Participating restaurants like Michelin-starred restaurants Akrame, Ye Shanghai and more will offer a crab-based set menu during the whole of November. The seasonal hairy crab will also be making an appearance on some of the menus.

Sparkling Sunset @ Harbour City, a wine- and crab-pairing package offered between 5-8pm Thursdays and Fridays, and 3-8pm on weekends from 26 October – 12 November at the new Ocean Terminal Deck. For HK $100, customers can enjoy a “Sparkle and Shine” party set that entitles them to three glasses of sparkling wine paired with three crab snacks, all while admiring the glorious sunset.

Lan Kwai Fong Carnival, a lively annual outdoor bash hosted in one of Hong Kong’s most bustling party districts. This year, the theme is Japanese, meaning everything will have a touch of Nipponese influence. Set aside 11-12 November for the two-day affair, which promises to be the largest street party in Hong Kong.

Great Wines of the World 2017, an international wine exhibition in collaboration with wine critic James Suckling. Held at the Four Seasons Hotel this 3 November, the ticketed event will feature high-ranking wines from China, Argentina, Thailand, France and more.

For more event information, please visit http://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/see-do/events-festivals/highlight-events/great-november-feast.jsp

The Great November Feast will be opened by the annual Wine & Dine Festival on 26-29 October. This year, the festival is bigger and better than all previous editions, with 400-plus booths touting delicacies from Hong Kong and across the globe.

There’s the FeedMe lane featuring dishes by some of the city’s trendiest restaurants, including Bo Innovation, Chili Fagara and Lai Bun Fu. Then there’s the Robert Parker Wine Advocate Pavilion highlighting off-the-beaten-path wines from around the world. Meanwhile, The Concept Store will be a hit for style-conscious customers keen to get their hands on the designers’ kitchen gadget. And that’s just a small glimpse into the Festival!