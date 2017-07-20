A Third Highly Successful Ultrasound Executive joins Ventripoint

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 20, 2017) - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (“Ventripoint” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE:VPT) is announcing the appointment of Desmond Hirson as Vice-President, Development and Operations.

“The Ventripoint technology brings a much needed application to cardiac assessment that is accurate, easy to use and relatively inexpensive and fills in a major gap in assessment of the heart,” commented Desmond Hirson.

Desmond Hirson is a seasoned executive and has over 20 years of experience in commercializing medical devices and managing product development, manufacturing operations, regulatory and quality assurance. He has had multiple successes in start-up ventures including three exits at Sonosite Inc, VisualSonics and DICOMIT Inc. Desmond joined VisualSonics in 2003 as Vice President, Engineering , and led a development team to commercialize novel ultrasound technology from prototype to market success in cardiovascular, cancer and other areas of preclinical research that also resulted in ground breaking clinical applications. VisualSonics was purchased by SonoSite, a Seattle based ultrasound company in 2010 followed by the sale of SonoSite and VisualSonics to FUJIFILM of Japan in late 2011. At that time Desmond became Vice President Engineering and General Manager of FUJIFILM VisualSonics. Prior to this Desmond developed ultrasound technology for hospital PACS systems, ultrasound image processing and 3D visualization. Desmond holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering and is co-inventor on a number of patents.

“We welcome Desmond to the team as we continue to address the global opportunity created by the ‘home-country’ approval of the whole-heart VMS-PLUS by Health Canada,” stated Dr. George Adams, CEO of Ventripoint. “Desmond has extensive experience launching ultrasound products, supporting commercialization and modifying products to bring even more customer value and maintaining their best-in-class status.”

The Board of Directors of the Company has issued Mr. Hirson 250,000 option grants each at an exercise price of $.32 for term of 5 years.

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Corporation. Although the Corporation believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Other factors, which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Corporation’s most recent annual management’s discussion and analysis that is available on the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.