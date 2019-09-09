Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | A Vision Focused on Change: A Letter From Nutritional High’s CEO, Adam Szweras A Vision Focused on Change: A Letter From Nutritional High’s CEO, Adam Szweras CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedMaru/Blue launches Healthcare Channel with Casey Theis hired to lead as VP, Strategy & DevelopmentB.C. Construction Industry set to launch North America’s first Certification Program for Concrete Pump OperatorsDavie to become Canada’s National Icebreaker Builder – Taking Canada to the Top