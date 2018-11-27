Abattis Comments on BCSC Temporary Order

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abattis Bioceuticals Corp (the “Company” or “Abattis”) (CSE:ATT) (OTC:ATTBF) comments on the news release regarding the British Columbia Securities Commission (“BCSC”) Temporary Order dated November 26, 2018.

The BCSC issued a temporary order on Monday, November 26, 2018, which centers around share issuances by 11 CSE issuers to a very large group of consultants between February, 2018, and August, 2018. Abattis has been named as 1 of the 11 issuers as they have ongoing consulting agreements with certain members listed in the group of respondents (the “Respondents”) for services ranging from accounting and finance to marketing. Also, certain of the Respondents participated in an Abattis private placement for $2.25M. For these reasons, Abattis has been named as an issuer in this temporary order.

Abattis President & CEO, Robert Abenante provided the following statement:

“Having Abattis named in this temporary order is certainly negative for our company, however we understand the objective of the BC Securities Commission and intend to fully cooperate during the course of their investigation.”

“We would like to make it clear to our shareholders and many stakeholders that since taking over the management of Abattis, our team has and continues to act in the best interest of all its shareholders, with the primary objective to build value by creating a fully-integrated medicinal marijuana company.”

“The use of proceeds of our private placements have gone towards building a diversified cannabis company with divisions in cultivation, services and products. These proceeds have contributed towards:

the development of a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility on Gabriola Island; research, development and marketing of our Abattis branded vaporizer Line; cutting-edge nano-emulsification research with the University of British Columbia; research and development of cannabis infused products (such as a CBD beer and sunscreen); investment in leading Blockchain technology; investment in the development of one of Canada’s largest cannabis laboratories; and the successful launch of Comfort, our chronic pain and inflammation cannabinoid product.

“The management of the Company remains committed to increasing shareholder value through organic growth of these initiatives as well as accretive acquisitions that will position Abattis as a leading cannabis company. In the last week, we announced the acquisition of 140 unique and popular cannabis strains giving Abattis one of the largest portfolios of known strains in the cannabis industry. Today, we announced a significant milestone in marketing our vaporizer line by signing a major distribution agreement with Sheffield and Sons, one of Canada’s largest tobacco chains. We firmly believe this temporary order will be a small blip in the Company’s drive to build shareholder wealth in the coming months.”

Abattis CEO, Robert Abenante and CFO, Kent McParland are also officers and directors of Cryptobloc Technologies Corp. (“Cryptobloc”) (CSE: CRYP), (OTC: CRYBF), (Frankfurt: GR9), which was also listed as an issuer in the temporary order. Mr. Abenante and Mr. McParland joined Cryptobloc after it had been halted by IIROC and served production orders by the BCSC. Mr. Abenante and Mr. McParland have been working and cooperating with BCSC and the CSE for several months in an effort to turn around the company and return it to good standing. A company update for Cryptobloc was released on November 23, 2018.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols and adheres to applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.

