Abattis provides important update on Northern Vine and Sales Division

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (the “Company” or “Abattis”) (CSE:ATT) (OTC:ATTBF) is pleased to provide an important update regarding its subsidiaries Northern Vine Canada Inc. (“Northern Vine”) and Vergence Naturals Ltd. (“Vergence”).

“We are very pleased with the continued progress being made to strengthen to the sales, marketing and distribution arm of Abattis and Northern Vine,” said Rob Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis. “We believe that the major value to be derived from the legal cannabinoid space will come from all downstream products and services derived from the cannabis plant. Vergence will be a direct gateway to sell products formulated at our labs in Northern Vine as well as others products which we are able to infuse with customized cannabinoid formulas. Abattis is equipped to service both of these rapidly evolving market’s and be fully prepared to be a market leader when recreational laws are passed.”

Website Launch and Online Retail Opportunity

Abattis is pleased to announce the official launch of the Vergence retail website, VergenceNaturals.com. The website is designed to streamline availability of the Vergence’s product lines, both developed in-house by Northern Vine and Abattis, as well as third-party products with which Vergence has distribution agreements. VergenceNaturals.com is a full-suite natural health products online store, through which all of Vergence’s products will eventually be featured and for sale.

“We’re very excited to launch VergenceNaturals.com, which should deliver not only sales revenue, but also important data on customer metrics for our carried lines,” said Mark Mansfield, VP of Sales at Vergence. “We see this sales portal as our Amazon, driving our goal is to be the go-to online retail location for natural health products. We look forward to the potential of incorporating Northern Vine’s CBD-infusion capabilities with not only the products we develop in-house, but with those we’ve signed distribution and marketing agreements with.”

Brands currently featured on the website include:

Mogiana Coffee

Jonny Hetherington

Natrihealth

Planet Hemp

Beyond Silver

Real Aloe

Styrian Gold

Maui Vera

In congruence with the launch of the website, Abattis is proud to announce the following sequence of distribution agreements signed by Vergence Naturals with high-quality third parties:

Distribution Agreement with Styrian Gold BC Inc.

Vergence has reached a global distribution agreement with Styrian Gold BC Inc., makers of the award-winning, 100% pure and unrefined Styrian Gold Pumpkin Seed Oil.

Styrian Gold Pumpkin Seed Oil delivers healthy antioxidants, vitamins and minerals vital for bodily functions. Consumption of the oil helps to aid the liver, bladder, urinary tract, and prostate, as well as having anti-inflammatory, anti-parasitic, and anti-diabetic benefits. Along with the oils, Styrian Gold also sells seeds and protein powder that it imports directly from an established and reputable oil pressing company in Styria.

Vergence will use its distribution and marketing channels to properly spread Styrian Gold products to global markets, and is proud to incorporate the line in its portfolio of products.

Distribution Agreement with Cascadia Soap Company

Vergence has reached a major North American distribution agreement with Cascadia Soap Company (or “Cascadia”), makers of natural skin care products under the same brand name.

Cascadia’s soaps, remedies, and infusions are made using classic artisan methods used for generations in the South of France. Along with all-natural ingredients such as rose hips, and dandelions to make the required salves and balms, Cascadia’s founder Joel Morassutti developed a technique to incorporate goat milk in the production of the company’s rich, long-lasting, and moisturizing cleansing bars. Goat milk is used to increase the health benefits of the milk’s liposomes in the soap.

Vergence has already listed the Cascadia Soaps best sellers on its new website, and is set to begin working on global distribution with partnered distributors.

Distribution Agreement with Naturally Canadian Foods

Vergence has signed a global distribution deal with Naturally Canadian Superfoods Inc., direct importers, distributors, and brokers of several products including Real Aloe, Maui Vera, and the hemp superfood line Planet Hemp.

“Key to the deal is the potential to co-develop products with Naturally Canadian Superfoods’, through our subsidiary, Northern Vine,” said Rob Abenante, President and CEO of Abattis. “We believe there is major potential for synergistic product lines still-to-be developed between Northern Vine and our new partners, through enhancement of formulas with the medical benefits of CBD oils.”

Naturally Canadian Superfoods’ product lines include natural and organic aloe vera sun care and lotion product lines Real Aloe and Maui Vera, as well as hemp superfood line Planet Hemp, a natural buckwheat seaweed product line, a spice line from India, and an organic garden hose line, among other products.

Distribution Agreement with Smartpep Canada Biological Tech (DBA Natrihealth)

Vergence has signed a global distribution agreement with Smartpep Canada Biological Tech (DBA) Natrihealth (or “Smartpep”), for the “Natrihealth” brand of collagen supplements. Smartpep brings with it previously forged partnerships in North America, Asia, Japan, Korea, and Hong Kong among its markets, and boasts only the best, high-quality ingredients in its products.

The “Natrihealth” brand produces several collagen supplements, utilizing tripeptide technology. Unlike most collagen supplements on the market which are mass produced cheaply using beef and poultry, Natrihealth has focused on a higher quality fish-based formula.

“We are adding new brands to the website every week,” adds Andrea Bates, COO of Vergence Naturals, “…and we are very excited about the development of our own high end Vergence product lines. For example, we are currently working on a line of premium wild BC honeys, a luxury all natural, organic plant based cosmetic line and a CBD sunscreen which is being developed by our lab, Northern Vines.”

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a life sciences and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in cannabis technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols, and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions.

About Vergence Naturals Ltd.

Vergence Naturals TM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abattis, based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. The Vergence team are bioceutical marketing specialists focused on health products to penetrate the fast-growing market for natural, safe and effective natural products that meet unmet wellness needs.

About Northern Vine Canada Inc.

Northern Vine Labs™ is licensed by Health Canada (Dealers License) for the possession of Cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts for the purpose of analysis. Northern Vine Labs™ product certification and quality assurances programs incorporate global best practices and procedures for application in the legal Canadian cannabis market.

