ABcann Global Provides Construction and Expansion Update

OTTAWA, July 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ABcann Global Corporation (TSX-V:ABCN) (Frankfurt:23Q) (OTCQB:ABCCF) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s construction and expansion timelines for its Vanluven and Kimmett facilities, both located in Napanee, Ontario.

ABcann confirms that plans to commence construction at the Company’s Kimmett facility in Q3 2017 remain on track, and the previously announced plans for a 71,000 square foot Phase 1 plan have been expanded to 100,000 square feet. In addition to the Kimmet construction plans, ABcann has initiated immediate expansion and construction at its current production facility at Vanluven to double production capacity and service the Company’s growing patient base on an expedited timeline.

ABcann’s current cash position is approximately $43 million, which the Company expects will be sufficient to complete both the Phase 1 100,000 square foot construction at Kimmett and the expansion at Vanluven.

“ABcann’s strong cash position from its go public transaction, subsequent warrant exercises and recently announced equity financing for $2.25 per share has positioned the Company to aggressively expand our production capacity at both Vanluven and Kimmett,” said ABcann CEO and director, Aaron Keay. “The imminent expansion plans and decision to expand our Phase 1 construction plans at Kimmett are in line with ABcann’s corporate strategy to take advantage of the current domestic demand for a high quality standardized pesticide free product, in addition to becoming a strong competitor in a number of the emerging markets internationally.”

The Kimmett facility will be constructed on a 65 acre property (http://www.abcannglobal.com/Kimmet-Facility.php) that is wholly-owned by the Company and located very close to ABcann’s existing Vanluven production facility in Napanee. Our existing acreage provides ABcann the opportunity to continue expansion post Phase 1 construction of up to 1,200,000 square feet of production space. Additional updates and timelines with respect to the Kimmett and Vanluven development plans are as follows:

First cultivation from the Kimmett facility is expected in Q4 2018.



Kimmett reaching full production capacity is expected in Q1 2019.



First cultivation from the expansion areas at Vanluven is expected in Q1 2018.



Bird Construction Inc. will act as the General Contractor for both the Kimmett and Vanluven projects (see “About Bird”, below).



NORR Engineering has been engaged to act as project engineer (see “About NORR”, below).

“ABcann has moved methodically through each stage of our growth since first obtaining our license in 2014. Providing a high quality standardized pesticide free product to our patients remains our number one priority as we initiate our largest expansion plans to date,” said founder and director, Ken Clement. “With a proprietary growing technique that is repeatable and consistent, we are in a great position to deploy our capital and production knowledge on a massive scale.”

Since commencing trading on May 4, 2017, ABcann has received approximately $7.0 million additional dollars through the exercise of warrants.

Visit our web site at: www.bird.ca

About ABcann Global Corporation (TSX.V: ABCN):

ABcann was one of the first companies to obtain a production license under the Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulations, which it received on March 21, 2014. It obtained a sales license on December 31, 2015. ABcann’s flagship facility, in Napanee, Ontario, contains proprietary plant-growing technology, including environmentally-controlled chambers capable of monitoring and regulating all variables in the growing process. This approach and the systems in place allow ABcann to produce organically grown and pesticide-free, high-yielding plants, which, in turn, can generate high-quality products that are consistent from batch to batch. ABcann is able to control environmental and nutrient demands, tailor-made for a particular strain of cannabis, without the variation that is typical when producing large quantities in less-controlled, larger rooms and greenhouse-type structures. ABcann’s modular approach to systems technology eliminates scale-up risk and allows ABcann to locate anywhere in the world and maintain consistency and quality of product. ABcann is pursuing opportunities in Germany, Australia and other jurisdictions as well as exploring the development of multiple delivery vehicles.

