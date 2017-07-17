ABCO Energy Announces Midyear Booked Sales of $1,002,000

TUCSON, AZ–(Marketwired – Jul 17, 2017) – ABCO Energy, Inc, (OTC PINK: ABCE), announced today that they have accumulated an $1,002,000 of booked sales for work that is scheduled to be completed prior to our December 2017 fiscal year end. Our backlog of current unfinished work totals approximately $469,000 and consists of residential contracts and a small number of commercial projects. This is enough backlog of work to keep our crews working throughout the summer months while we hire additional crews. All this backlog will be completed and reported in the last half of 2017.

According to Charles O’Dowd, President of ABCO Energy “Our Company will continue to pursue sales of larger commercial solar projects to supplement our residential work. Also, our opportunities from our recently appointed solar air conditioning equipment dealership has created several high potential leads and a promising future as our market develop because the interest in the products is extremely high. We plan this to be a banner year for us and our aggressive sales approach should carry this through. We have added two new professional sales persons, one for residential and one to focus on the solar air conditioning business of ABCO”.

ABCO has sold more projects in the first six months of 2017 than the Company sold in all the 2016 fiscal year. This surge in sales is almost three times the first half year sales for 2016.

Safe Harbor Statement

Note: Certain statements in this news release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-5 under the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than the statements of fact, included in this press release may include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. ABCO undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances or to reflect unanticipated events or developments.