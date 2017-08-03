ABELSoft Inc. Wins 2016/2017 Microsoft Dynamics Independent Software Vendor (ISV) of the Year Award for Canada

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Aug. 3, 2017) -

ABELSoft Inc., a leading provider of dental and medical practice management and clinical software, today proudly announced it has won the 2016/2017 Microsoft Dynamics Independent Software Vendor (ISV) of the Year Award for Canada. The award was achieved as a result of ABELSoft Inc. demonstrating exceptional business success by optimizing the use of Microsoft Dynamics to deliver innovative solutions that exceed customer expectations and surpass business goals. This recognition was presented at the Microsoft Inspire (formerly Microsoft WPC), the annual premier partner event, which took place July 9-13, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to learn about the company’s road map for the upcoming year, establish connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills. Microsoft Corp. honored partners from around the world with the 2016/2017 Microsoft Dynamics Regional Partner of the Year awards. In addition, one partner was selected to receive the Global Services Partner of the Year award, and one partner was selected as winner of the Global ISV of the Year award.

Regional winners and finalists were chosen from the following regions: Asia Pacific, Canada, China, Central and Eastern Europe, France, Germany, India, Japan, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Western Europe.

“The integration between Dynamics 365 for Financials and ABELSoft software significantly increases the capability of healthcare practices to improve their business results,” said Angela Spinks, CEO at ABELSoft Inc. “We are proud to say that the two solutions complement each other exceptionally well. Together, they provide easy access to accurate reports that will inform sound management decisions.”

The award winners were selected for their dedication to delivering solutions that meet diverse customer needs. Several key criteria were considered in selecting Microsoft Dynamics Certified Partners for the special recognition, including outstanding sales performance, thorough technological expertise on Microsoft Dynamics products and services, and feedback from Microsoft team members.

“Each year we recognize Microsoft Dynamics partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success,” said Ron Huddleston, CVP, One Commercial Partner. “Our Regional Award winners are chosen based on their capabilities as an organization, whether that’s creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize ABELSoft Inc. for their achievements this past year, their dedication to their customers, and their innovation with Microsoft technologies.”

ABELSoft Inc. is dedicated to supplying valuable solutions that help customers achieve a competitive advantage by working with them to identify the best solutions and services that accommodate their business needs while excelling in customer satisfaction. By collaborating with the teams at Microsoft, ABELSoft Inc. maintains a strong expertise of the Microsoft platform to provide innovative solutions, strong services and unparalleled value to their customers. In 2006, ABELSoft attained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program with ISV/Software Solutions Competency.

ABELSoft Inc. provides software, implementation, training, and consultation in Canada for small, midsize and corporate businesses using business enterprise applications. ABELSoft Inc. specializes in Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Financials to develop and deploy solutions, such as analytical reporting and, in future, accounting functionality, that help healthcare providers, including dentists and physicians, utilize their data more fully to achieve enhanced practice success.

About ABELSoft Inc.

ABELSoft Inc. is a leading provider of outstanding clinical/practice management systems. Established in 1977, the company is privately held and based in Burlington, Ontario.

