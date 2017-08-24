Aben Expands Current Diamond Drill Program at Forrest Kerr Gold Project, Golden Triangle, British Columbia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN) (OTCBB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it will be expanding its current drill program from 2,100 metres to 2,500 metres at its 23,000 hectare Forrest Kerr Gold Property located in North Western British Columbia’s Golden Triangle region. The expanded drill program will include drill holes testing the Boundary Zones to confirm and extend the high grade gold mineralization discovered in historical drilling. Drilling conducted in the early 1990’s and 2000’s at this zone returned some of the highest grades on the Forrest Kerr Property and the Company feels there is the potential for the expansion of the known zone based on recent data compilation, structural geological interpretation and additional field reconnaissance work.

Jim Pettit, President and CEO of Aben, states: “Thus far we are very pleased with the progress of this first-pass drill program at our Forrest Kerr Project in the prolific Golden Triangle. As a result, we have decided to expand the drill program at the main target area. Recent drill discoveries by Pretium, GT Gold, Colorado Resources and others illustrate the significant discovery upside remaining in the district and we are confident in the potential at Forrest Kerr given the known high-grade gold mineralization present there which we are currently testing in this drill program.”

Historical drilling results at the Forrest Kerr Project have ranged from trace values to several high-grade intercepts such as 9.97 g/t gold over 29.3 metres, including 125 g/t Au over 0.8 metres and 91 g/t Au over 1.9 metres, in hole RG91-21 in the Carcass Creek Zone as well as 33.4 g/t gold over 11 metres, including 326 g/t over 0.5 metres, in hole RG91-16 in the Boundary Zone. This high grade mineralization is within 200 metres vertical depth from surface and the Carcass and Boundary Zones are approx. 4 kilometres apart leaving robust discovery potential along strike, at depth and at other regional targets on the property.

The historical drill holes at the two main target areas, the Carcass and Boundary Zones, were drilled decades ago with limited follow up work due to limited accessibility, high drilling costs, and a less comprehensive understanding of the geology. Since then, major infrastructure improvements have been made including the Galore Creek access road on the north end of the property as well as roads and powerlines on the south end of the property where hydroelectric facilities have been built in recent years which have helped bring the drilling costs down. In addition, rapid glacial retreats over the past 25 years have exposed extensive new areas of outcrop exposure in this highly prospective region. Aben’s technical team has spent over a year analyzing and reinterpreting the historical exploration and geological data with the help of structural geologists to gain a stronger understanding of the existing targets and high-grade gold mineralization at the project.

Field based exploration activities have been underway earlier this season at Forrest Kerr where crews completed soil geochemical sampling, ground-truthed historical data and evaluated mineralization potential on a property-wide basis. Focus was placed on those areas containing historical high-grade precious and base-metal occurrences. There are also more conceptual targets to be tested south of the Boundary Zone where there are areas of outcrop with multiple shear zones and abundant sulfides with surface samples returning gold grades ranging from trace values to 3 – 5 g/t Au.

*Note: Aben has not been able to independently verify the methodology and results from historical work programs within the property boundaries. However, management believes that the historical work programs have been conducted in a professional manner and the quality of data and information produced from them are relevant. In addition, management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Forrest Kerr property.

Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., V.P. of Exploration of Aben Resources, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release and is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan. Aben’s flagship Forrest Kerr Gold Project is located in the Golden Triangle of BC where the Company currently owns certain mineral tenures outright and has agreements in place with various third-parties whereby it has the exclusive right to a 100% interest in the 23,000-hectare property area.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com.

Aben Resources has approx. 50.0 million shares issued and outstanding.

