Aben Resources Cancels 296,896 Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN) (OTCBB:ABNAF) (Frankfurt:E2L2) (the “Company”) announces that it has cancelled a total of 296,896 post-consolidated incentive stock options granted under the Company’s stock option plan. The cancelled options were voluntarily surrendered by the holders thereof for no consideration. The cancelled options were originally granted on April 21, 2014 with an exercise price of $0.48 per common share. Following the cancellation of the options, the Company has 4,210,000 options outstanding.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing projects in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, the Yukon, and Saskatchewan.

For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:ABN), visit our Company’s web site at www.abenresources.com.

Aben Resources has approx. 48.8 million shares issued and outstanding.

ABEN RESOURCES LTD.

“Jim Pettit”

JAMES G. PETTIT

President & CEO

