Abenteuer Announces Name Change to Volt Energy Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Abenteuer Resources Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has changed its name to “Volt Energy Corp.”, as approved by the board of directors, in accordance with the articles of the Company, and by the TSX Venture Exchange. Effective Monday, May 1, 2017, the Company’s shares are expected to begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name “Volt Energy Corp.” and trading under the new symbol “VOLT” (CUSIP: 92870M105).

On Behalf of the Board,

“J. Lewis Dillman”

J. Lewis Dillman

CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the date the Company’s shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and symbol. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of fact included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that any forward looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.

CONTACT: Suite 414, 837 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3N6 T: 604-710-1780 E: [email protected]