Aberdeen Closes Sale of Entire PLASA Investment to Lithium X

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 11, 2017) - ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX:AAB) has completed the previously-announced sale to Lithium X Energy Corp. of its remaining shareholdings of Potasio y Litio de Argentina S.A. In consideration for acquiring the 50% of PLASA held by Aberdeen, Lithium X has made a cash payment to Aberdeen of $5,000,000 and issued 6,000,000 Lithium X common shares. The Lithium X common shares are subject to the standard statutory hold period of four months, with 3,000,000 of such shares subject to trade restrictions for a further six months.

As additional, contingent consideration, Lithium X will issue to Aberdeen an additional 3,000,000 common shares if, during the three years following closing, the volume weighted average trading price of Lithium X common shares is $3.00 or more for a period of 20 consecutive trading days.

Aberdeen intends to use part of the proceeds to exercise its option to purchase from Routemaster Capital an existing 1.0% net smelter returns royalty in respect of PLASA’s Sal de los Angeles lithium project. We believe the upcoming feasibility study to be completed by Lithium X will show this royalty has a value far in excess of the $2 million purchase price. Through its shareholdings in Lithium X, this PLASA royalty and additional toe-hold investments, Aberdeen has compiled a strategic portfolio of investments in battery-related material companies.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the mining and metals sector.

