AbraPlata Announces Issuance of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AbraPlata Resource Corp. (“AbraPlata” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:ABRA) (OTCPK:ABBRF) (Frankfurt:1AH) announces that a total of 1,125,000 incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The stock options have an exercise price of CAD$0.20 per share and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant. The stock options vest 25% immediately, 25% after six months, 25% after twelve months and 25% after eighteen months.

AbraPlata is a junior mining exploration company focused on delivering shareholder returns by unlocking mineral value in Argentina. The Company’s experienced management team has assembled an outstanding portfolio of gold, silver and copper exploration assets, and is focused on advancing its flagship Diablillos silver-gold property, with an indicated resource of 80.9M oz Ag and 732k oz Au, through the various stages of feasibility. In addition, AbraPlata owns the highly prospective Cerro Amarillo property with its cluster of five mineralized Cu-(Mo-Au) porphyry intrusions located in a mining camp hosting the behemoth El Teniente, Los Bronces, and Los Pelambres porphyry Cu-Mo deposits. Further exploration work is also planned for the Company’s Samenta porphyry Cu-Mo property, located south of First Quantum’s TacaTaca project, as well as its Aguas Perdidas Au-Ag epithermal property.

