Acasti Pharma Grants Stock Options

LAVAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – Aug. 31, 2017) - Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti” or the “Corporation“) (NASDAQ:ACST)(TSX VENTURE:ACST), today announced the grant of an aggregate of 100,000 stock options under the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan for its two new directors, Katherine Crewe and Richard P. Schottenfeld, who joined Acasti’s Board of Directors at the last Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on August 15, 2017. Subject to the terms and conditions of the plan, these options will vest in equal monthly installments over a period of 36 months and will entitle the holders to purchase each common share of Acasti at a price of CDN $1.60, until August 31, 2027.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma is a biopharmaceutical innovator advancing a potentially best-in-class cardiovascular drug, CaPre® (omega-3 phospholipid), for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia, a chronic condition affecting an estimated one third of the U.S. population. The Corporation’s strategy is to initially develop and commercialize CaPre for the 3 to 4 million patients in the U.S. with severe hypertriglyceridemia. Since its founding in 2008, Acasti Pharma has focused on addressing a critical market need for an effective, safe and well-absorbing omega-3 therapeutic that can make a positive impact on the major blood lipids associated with cardiovascular disease risk. For more information, visit www.acastipharma.com.

