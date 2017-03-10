ACGME Presents Seven Awards at Annual Educational Conference

CHICAGO, IL–(Marketwired – March 10, 2017) – Today the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) presented 26 honorees at its Annual Educational Conference with awards, including the DeWitt C. Baldwin Jr. Award presented in partnership with the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, and the Jeremiah A. Barondess Fellowship presented in partnership with the New York Academy of Medicine.

“This year’s awardees demonstrate the innovations and best practices essential to continually improving resident education and patient care. The many outstanding accomplishments realized by the recipients show the contributions of program directors, faculty, residents, fellows, and program coordinators to advance the quality of resident physicians’ education,” said Thomas J. Nasca, MD, chief executive officer of the ACGME.

The DeWitt C. Baldwin Jr. Award is given to Sponsoring Institutions by the ACGME and the Arnold P. Gold Foundation to recognize institutions with accredited residency/fellowship programs that are exemplary in fostering a respectful, supportive environment for medical education and the delivery of patient care, which leads to the personal and professional development of learners.

The recipients of this year’s DeWitt C. Baldwin Jr. Award are:

Montana Family Medicine

Billings, MT Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Nashville, TN Virginia Commonwealth University Health System

Richmond, VA

The Jeremiah A. Barondess Fellowship in the Clinical Transaction is given to a young physician by the ACGME and the New York Academy of Medicine to enhance his or her ability to conduct the essential elements of the clinical transaction, capacities required for effective clinical care. The recipient of this year’s Barondess Fellowship is:

Reza Sedighi Manesh, MD

Assistant Professor of Medicine

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

Baltimore, MD

The Parker J. Palmer Courage to Lead Award is given to designated institutional officials (DIOs) who have demonstrated strong leadership and astute resource management and have encouraged innovation and improvement in residency programs and their Sponsoring Institutions. The recipients of this year’s Courage to Lead Award are:

Madeline Erario, MD, FACP

Inova Fairfax Medical Campus

Falls Church, VA Abdulla K. Ghori, MD

MetroHealth Medical Center,

Case Western Reserve University

Cleveland, OH Rita M. Patel, MD

UPMC Medical Education

Pittsburgh, PA

The Parker J. Palmer Courage to Teach Award is given to program directors who have fostered innovation and improvement in their residency programs and served as exemplary role models for residents. The recipients of this year’s Courage to Teach Award are:

Melvin S. Blanchard, MD, FACP

Internal Medicine

Barnes Jewish Hospital

Washington University School of Medicine

St. Louis, MO Vu Q. C. Nguyen, MD, MBA

Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Carolinas Medical Center

Carolinas Rehabilitation

Charlotte, NC Steven H. Bowman, MD, FACEP

Emergency Medicine

Cook County Health and Hospital System

Chicago, IL Jill A. Patton, DO

Internal Medicine

Advocate Lutheran General Hospital

Park Ridge, IL Susie Buchter, MD

Pediatrics

Emory University School of Medicine

Atlanta, GA Richard J. Pels, MD

Internal Medicine

Cambridge Health Alliance

Cambrige, MA Sharhabeel M. Jwayyed, MD, MS, FACEP, FAAEM

Emergency Medicine

Summa Health

Akron, OH Vicki Shanker, MD

Neurology

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Downtown

New York, NY Adam I. Levine, MD

Anesthesiology

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

New York, NY William T. Shimeall, MD, MPH, FACP

Internal Medicine

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

National Capital Consortium

Bethesda, MD

The David C. Leach Award is given to residents and fellows who have fostered innovation and improvement in their residency programs, advanced humanism in medicine, and increased efficiency and emphasis on educational outcomes. The recipients of this year’s David C. Leach Award are:

LCDR Samuel D. Frasier, MD, MC, USN

Team member: Lt Col Jacob M. Wessler, MD, FAAP, USAF, MC

Otolaryngology

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth

Chesapeake, VA Aalap C. Shah, MD

Team members: Meghan Flanagan, MD, MPH; Katy Flynn-O’Brien, MD, MPH; Andrew Herstein, MD; Barbara DeWitt, RN; Elizabeth Visco, CRNA

Anesthesiology

University of Washington

Boston, MA Gordon Powers, MD

Family Medicine

University of Vermont

Milton, VT

The GME Institutional Coordinator Award is given to an institutional coordinator that demonstrates in-depth knowledge of graduate medical education and the process for internal review. This person skillfully manages the multiple roles of administrator, counselor, enforcer, coordinator, organizer, and scheduler. The recipient of this year’s GME Institutional Coordinator Award is:

Richard A. Boggs, MSA

San Antonio Uniformed Health Education Consortium

JBSA Fort Sam Houston, TX

The GME Program Coordinator Excellence Award is given to program coordinators in recognition of their in-depth understanding of the accreditation process, excellent communication and interpersonal skills, and projects to improve residency programs. The recipients of this year’s GME Program Coordinator Excellence Award are:

Dennis E. Henson

Urology

VCU Health

Richmond, VA Thea Stranger-Najjar

Pediatrics

University of Chicago

Chicago, IL Theresa M. Hill, C-TAGME

Orthopaedic Surgery

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio

San Antonio, TX Terri Trotter

Ophthalmology

Emory University School of Medicine

Atlanta, GA Georgina Rink, C-TAGME

Psychiatry

Mayo School of Graduate Medical Education

Rochester, MN

The ACGME is proud to honor these exceptional individuals and institutions of the graduate medical community. Through these awards, the ACGME hopes to inspire institutions, DIOs, program directors, residents/fellows, and coordinators to continue their mission to improve health care by advancing the quality of resident physicians’ education.

The ACGME Awards Program is accepting nominations for the 2018 awards, through March 31, 2017. More information at http://www.acgme.org/What-We-Do/Initiatives/Awards.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of approximately 10,000 residency and fellowship programs and approximately 800 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate over 125,000 resident physicians in 150 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME’s mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians’ education through accreditation.

