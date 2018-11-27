ACL Expands Business in Japan with Direct Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success Capability

CBJ Newsmakers

Leading GRC software provider transitions to direct sales in world’s third-largest economy

Vancouver, BC , Nov. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACL , a leading enterprise governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) SaaS provider, today announced the transition of its Japanese business from channel sales to direct sales, marketing, and customer service.

Since 2004, ACL’s reseller partner AG-Tech Corporation has represented ACL across Japan—successfully enabling more than 200 GRC customers across the nation. With this transition, ACL will open a new Tokyo-based headquarters and begin recruiting local expertise to create direct relationships with Japanese customers.

“Now is our time to invest in taking a more active role in bringing technology-enabled governance, risk, and compliance to Japan,” said Steve Thurley, managing director, ACL Asia. “Introducing direct ACL sales and marketing capacity within Japan is a natural fit for us at this stage in our growth. Japan is one of the top economies worldwide and is filled with large, innovative organizations that pride themselves on balancing competitiveness with ethics. ACL shares those values and we look forward to delivering even more value to our loyal Japanese customer base.”

Takeshi Sato, General Manager, Internal Control Department at DIC Corporation added, “We began our relationship with ACL using the company’s continuous monitoring software and have since deployed ACL GRC for standardization and efficiency of our audit management processes. We expect opening ACL Japan brings higher quality service based on understanding character of internal control at Japanese companies to ACL customers.”

Leading ACL’s Tokyo office will be Country Manager, Osamu Yamamoto, who previously led the expansion of ACL’s customer base in Japan as the business unit manager within AG-Tech Corporation. “I am delighted to join ACL Japan as country manager and I feel the timing couldn’t be better. The Japanese market is going from strength to strength for ACL. Our integrated GRC platform is unique in the market and fills an important gap for organizations seeking modern GRC software,” noted Osamu Yamamoto, Country Manager, ACL Japan.

Over 7,000 organizations worldwide, including more than 200 federal governments, have turned to ACL to support their audit, risk management, internal control monitoring, and compliance requirements.

