ACL Named One of The Nation’s Best Places to Work by Canada’s Top 100 Employers for Second Year in a Row

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ACL, one of Vancouver’s most prominent tech companies, has been selected for the second year in a row as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers. This award is given in recognition of ACL’s outstanding practices including commitment to employee training and career advancement opportunities, work-life benefits, social atmosphere and overall connected culture. The annual competition, managed by Mediacorp Canada Inc., celebrates employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.

“We are honoured to be accepting this award for the second consecutive year,” said CEO Laurie Schultz. “We are constantly striving to innovate and improve our work culture at ACL. The people who make up this company are its life-blood, and creating a space that values diversity, creativity and growth is of the utmost importance to us. It’s exciting to see continued growth in this space, and I look forward to future accomplishments as one of Canada’s top employers.”

The award is a testament to ACL’s culture, which has been built on ongoing commitment to employee growth, communication practices and employee wellbeing. Initiatives such as frequent town halls, campus meetings, and easily accessible 1:1 time with the CEO encourage an open, transparent environment. Likewise, robust in-house training programs including Emerging Leaders, Manager Effectiveness, Change Agents and New Hire Enablement, as well as a budget for external training, ensure employee growth is a priority.

ACL’s office space, designed by employees, also keeps wellbeing top of mind with 125 individual meeting areas, open-concept desks to encourage collaboration, and sprawling kitchen and lounge areas and interactive games. Since receiving last year’s award, ACL has rolled out a flexible policy on bringing kids to work, a diversity and inclusion program, and paid volunteer days to leave a positive impact on the community.

“We are incredibly proud to be one of Canada’s Top Employers for the second year in row,” said Kathy Enros, Vice President of Talent at ACL. “We provide a cutting-edge environment that enables employees to be their best selves. At ACL we focus on a creative environment, innovative communication practices and career development opportunities all in a beautiful workspace. With the right supports and innovative tools, ACL employees are changing the world.”

This award joins a number of other accolades in corporate culture that mark ACL’s commitment to their employees. In the past few years, ACL has been recognized as one of BC’s top Employers, Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers and Canada’s most Admired Corporate Cultures.

Canada’s Top 100 Employers, now in its 19th year, celebrates employers who lead their industries in exceptional workplaces. The selection process is evaluated by the editors who consider Physical Workplace; Work Atmosphere & Social; Health, Financial & Family Benefits; Vacation & Time Off; Employee Communications; Performance Management; Training & Skills Development; and Community Involvement. The full list can be seen in today’s Globe and Mail, or on Canada’s Top 100 Employers website, here.

For more information visit: www.acl.com.

About ACL:

ACL delivers software solutions that are transforming audit, compliance, and risk management to give organizations unprecedented control over their business. www.acl.com.

