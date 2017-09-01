ACORD Bolsters Executive Leadership With Two New Board Appointments

PEARL RIVER, NY–(Marketwired – September 01, 2017) – ACORD, the global insurance industry’s data standards and technology organization, strengthened its executive leadership with the election of two new board members. Insurance industry leaders Mark Knipfer and Christopher B. Smith join the ACORD Board of Directors effective immediately. Sal Branca, Senior Vice President at AIG, will continue his role as Board Chair.

“ACORD is pleased to welcome these two new members to our Board,” said ACORD President and CEO Bill Pieroni. “The addition of these industry leaders to our Board helps ensure that ACORD continues to meet the evolving needs of the insurance industry and proactively address our members’ needs.”

The appointment of Knipfer and Smith brings the total number of ACORD Board members to 26, and continues the organization’s commitment to bring together a diverse mix of industry stakeholders, with the goal of driving innovation while facilitating effectiveness and efficiency.

Mark Knipfer is the Chief Operations Officer for Zurich North America and is a leading force in driving business results for Zurich’s strategic and operational transformation initiatives. Knipfer joined Zurich in 2007 and has served in various senior roles within the organization. Previously, he was an associate principal at McKinsey & Company and an associate at Salomon Brothers, Inc.

Christopher B. Smith is Executive Vice President and Head of Global Operations at MetLife. Smith has more than 25 years of industry expertise, and currently oversees MetLife’s core insurance operations including underwriting, policy administration and claims. Before being selected to lead the Global Operations group, Smith served as chief of staff to Steven A. Kandarian, MetLife chairman, president and CEO, while simultaneously serving as chairman of the board of the MetLife Foundation. Smith began his career at MetLife in 1992 and has held various senior roles in Group Insurance and Investments and served as chief enterprise strategy officer.

For a full listing of the current ACORD Board of Directors with photos and complete biographies, please visit www.acord.org/about/governance/Pages/BOD.aspx.

About ACORD

ACORD (Association for Cooperative Operations Research and Development) is a global, nonprofit organization serving the insurance and related industries. ACORD facilitates fast, accurate data exchange and more efficient workflows through the development of electronic standards, standardized forms, and tools to support their use. ACORD members worldwide include hundreds of insurance and reinsurance companies, agents and brokers, software providers, financial services organizations and industry associations. ACORD maintains offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.acord.org.