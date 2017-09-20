Acquisition and Disposition of Securities of Hemostemix Inc.

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – Sept. 19, 2017) - Wood Capital Ltd. (“Wood Capital“) an entity controlled by Blake Wood, acquired 88,000,000 units (“Units“) of Hemostemix Inc. (the “Issuer“) (TSX VENTURE:HEM), with each Unit consisting of one common share (a “Share“) of the Issuer and one-half Share purchase warrant (a “Warrant“), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Share for CDN$0.20 for a period of 2 years from the issuance of the Warrants, with an accelerated exercise provision attached to each Warrant commencing on the day following (x) the issuance of the Warrants and (y) the expiry of any applicable hold period on the underlying Common Share, stating that if, for ten consecutive trading days, the closing price of the listed shares of the Issuer exceeds CDN $1.00, then the Issuer may elect to accelerate the expiry date by providing the Warrant holders, 30 days’ notice by way of a press release of the accelerated expiry date.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, Blake Wood did not have beneficial ownership of or control over, directly or indirectly, any Shares.

Wood Capital’s 88,000,000 Units comprise 88,000,000 Shares and 44,000,000 Warrants. Assuming the subsequent exercise of all of the underlying Warrants, Wood Capital would hold 132,000,000 Shares, which as of the date hereof would be understood by Blake Wood to be approximately 38.75% of what would then be the 340,674,720 issued and outstanding Shares assuming no other changes.

The acquisition of the Units has been entered into by Wood Capital for investment purposes. The Units were acquired based on the conversion by Wood Capital of all principal amounts owing under a secured debt financing described in the Issuer’s news releases dated April 10 and July 11, 2017.

In addition to the acquisition of the Units, Blake Wood and/or Wood Capital and/or their respective associates or affiliates may acquire or dispose of additional securities of the Issuer, depending on market conditions and in compliance with applicable laws.

These details update information previously disclosed by Mr. Wood by way of press release filed on SEDAR January 25, 2017.