Acquisition of Point Loma Resources Ltd. Common Shares by Kevin R. Baker Q.C.

Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws, Mr. Kevin R. Baker Q.C. reports that, on May 25, 2017, he acquired 2,341,805 common shares (“Common Shares“) in the capital of Point Loma Resources Ltd. (“Point Loma“) for $550,000.00 under an arm’s length private transaction (the “Transaction“).

Prior to the Transaction, Mr. Baker beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, 3,710,206 Common Shares, representing 11.01% of the then current issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Immediately after the completion of the Transaction, Mr. Baker beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, 6,052,011 Common Shares, representing 17.96% of the then current issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Mr. Baker acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes and may, in the future, increase or decrease his ownership of securities of Point Loma, directly or indirectly, from time to time depending upon, among other things, the business and prospects of Point Loma and future market conditions.

For further details regarding the acquisition of the Common Shares described above, see the Early Warning Report dated May 25, 2017 available on Point Loma’s SEDAR profile.

