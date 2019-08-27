Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | ACREAGE PHARMS LTD. SIGNS NON-BINDING TERM SHEET FOR UP TO $6 MILLION FINANCING FROM TRICHOME FINANCIAL ACREAGE PHARMS LTD. SIGNS NON-BINDING TERM SHEET FOR UP TO $6 MILLION FINANCING FROM TRICHOME FINANCIAL CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedWestKam Announces Board ChangesGran Colombia Gold Interest in Sandspring Resources Changes to Approximately 19.45%Maxim Power Corp. Enters into Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Agreement for the Completion of the M2 Development Project