Adama Technologies Corp. Announces Acquisition of SafeGuard

LAS VEGAS, NV–(Marketwired – Mar 7, 2017) – Adama Technologies Corp. (OTC PINK: ADAC) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of SafeGuard PII, a subsidiary of Identity Theft Business Solutions, Inc. SafeGuard is an industry pioneer and top-tier Privacy Management Company which provides data protection solutions to business and individuals throughout the United States and Canada.

SafeGuard has a diverse revenue model which derives from their comprehensive services and unique Identity Theft protection model. Utilizing this model, SafeGuard works with individuals to protect their confidential information and also to offer credit repair and credit restoration services. SafeGuard also offers business and corporate services for companies to defend and protect against data breaches at the source of the data.

Mr. Keith Rosenblum, executive director of Adama Technologies, commented on the news of the SafeGuard acquisition, “Anyone who has been watching the news over the course of the last election cycle is very well aware of the risks that data breaches and hackers can pose when it comes to securing your personal information. SafeGuard is a company that can protect the individual and their identity, but also has the technology to protect businesses and corporations that are often the target of large scale hacking and data breaches.”

Adama Technologies also announced that Mark Brown, the founder of SafeGuard, will be staying on as both a board member with the company, as well as the President and Chief Operating Officer of SafeGuard.

Mr. Brown began his career in data privacy and management in 1987 at the PGA of America. During his eighteen (18) year tenure at the PGA, Mr. Brown was responsible for designing, developing and implementing the largest data exchange and collaboration system in the history of the organization. In 2004, Mr. Brown became the founder and CEO of IDentity Theft Business Solutions, Inc. (IDTBS), a leading privacy management company that provides consulting services on federal and state privacy regulations for businesses. Mr. Brown is a state certified continuing education provider and instructor on identity theft, and a member of the International Association of Privacy Professionals and the Consumer Federation of America.

Mr. Rosenblum commented further on Mr. Brown and the leadership he is bringing to Adama, “Mark is a world class leader and a great thinker and strategist in the area of corporate data security and identity protection. He will, no doubt, do a wonderful job growing and developing this company.”

Mr. Brown was thrilled about the completed acquisition, “As the founder of SafeGuard, I am extremely excited we were able to complete this transaction with Adama. From day one, my focus has been on building relationship that are both strategic and long term. The Adama relationship fits both of those criteria. This partnership catapults SafeGuard toward achieving its mission of protecting families and businesses throughout North America from the number one crime in the world, identity theft. Now we are ready to roll up our sleeves and go to work.”

The company stated that they will be providing shareholders with additional details along with strategic plans in the coming weeks.

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs of Adama Technologies Corp. management and reflect Adama Technologies Corp.’s current expectations as contemplated under section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When we use in this release the words “estimate,” “project,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “can,” the negative of these words, or such other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, are all intended to identify forward looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of Adama Technologies Corp. with respect to future events based on currently available information and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties pertaining to development of mining properties, changes in economic conditions and other risks, uncertainties and factors, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievement expressed or implied by such forward looking statements to differ materially from the forward looking statements. The information contained in this press release is historical in nature, has not been updated, and is current only to the date shown in this press release. This information may no longer be accurate and therefore you should not rely on the information contained in this press release. To the extent permitted by law, Adama Technologies Corp. and its employees, agents and consultants exclude all liability for any loss or damage arising from the use of, or reliance on, any such information, whether or not caused by any negligent act or omission. This press release incorporates by reference the Company’s filings with the SEC including 10K, 10Q, 8K reports and other filings. Investors are encouraged to review all filings. There is no assurance Adama Technologies Corp. will identify projects of merit or if it will have sufficient financing to implement its business plan. There is no assurance that the Company’s due diligence on the potential acquisition of oil and gas assets will be favorable nor that definitive terms can be negotiated. Information in this release includes representations from the private companies referred to which has not been independently verified by the company. A downturn in oil prices would affect the potential profitability of the proposed acquisition negatively.